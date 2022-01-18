Connect with us

Star Trek: Prodigy Episode 8 “Time Amok” Preview + New Images

Published

Paramount+

Preview: Star Trek: Prodigy Episode 8 “Time Amok”

Star Trek: Prodigy returns this week with the series’ eighth episode “Time Amok“. Written by Nikhil S. Jayaram and directed by Olga Ulanova and Sung Shin, the episode will be available to stream on Paramount+ beginning Thursday, January 20th.

Official synopsis:

When the U.S.S. Protostar is fractured in time by an anomaly, Hologram Janeway must synchronize the disjointed crew and save their ship before it destructs.

Photos:

John Noble as The Diviner
Kate Mulgrew as Janeway, and Angus Imrie as Zero
Rylee Alazraqui as Rok-Tahk and Kate Mulgrew as Janeway
USS Protostar
Jason Mantzoukas as Jankom Pog, Rylee Alazraqui as Rok-Tahk, Brett Gray as Dal, Ella Purnell as Gwyn and Angus Imrie as Zero
The first season of Star Trek: Prodigy will consist of 20 episodes, broken into two parts and streams on Paramount+, prior to being broadcast on Nickelodeon. The series stars Kate Mulgrew as Kathryn Janeway, Brett Gray as Dal, Ella Purnell as Gwyn, Angus Imrie as Zero, Rylee Alazraqui as Rok-Tahk, Dee Bradley Baker as Murf, Jason Mantzoukas as Jankom Pog, John Noble as The Diviner, and Jimmi Simpson as Dreadnok and is being produced by Kevin Hageman and Dan Hageman, along with Ben Hibon.

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Prodigy, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Lower Decks, and more.

