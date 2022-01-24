Star Trek: Prodigy Episode 9 “A Moral Star, Part 1” Preview + New Images

Preview: Star Trek: Prodigy Episode 9 “A Moral Star, Part 1”

Star Trek: Prodigy returns this week with the series’ ninth episode and the first half of its midseason finale “A Moral Star, Part 1“.

Written by the team of Kevin & Dan Hageman, Julie Benson, Shawna Benson, Lisa Schultz Boyd, Nikhil S. Jayaram, Diandra Pendleton-Thompson, Chad Quandt, and Aaron J. Waltke and directed by Ben Hibon, the episode will be available to stream on Paramount+ beginning Thursday, January 27th.

Official synopsis:

The crew forgo their dreams of Starfleet to return to Tars Lamora in a no-win scenario.

Photos:

Angus Imrie as Zero and Dee Bradley Baker as Murf

John Noble as The Diviner and Ella Purnell as Gwyn

Brett Gray as Dal and Mulgrew as Janeway

The first season of Star Trek: Prodigy will consist of 20 episodes, broken into two parts and streams on Paramount+, prior to being broadcast on Nickelodeon. The series stars Kate Mulgrew as Kathryn Janeway, Brett Gray as Dal, Ella Purnell as Gwyn, Angus Imrie as Zero, Rylee Alazraqui as Rok-Tahk, Dee Bradley Baker as Murf, Jason Mantzoukas as Jankom Pog, John Noble as The Diviner, and Jimmi Simpson as Dreadnok and is being produced by Kevin Hageman and Dan Hageman, along with Ben Hibon.

