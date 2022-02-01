Star Trek: Prodigy Mid-Season Finale “A Moral Star, Part 2” Preview + New Images

Preview: Star Trek: Prodigy Episode 10 “A Moral Star, Part 2”

Star Trek: Prodigy returns this week with the series’ tenth episode and the second half of its midseason finale “A Moral Star, Part 2“.

Directed by Ben Hibon, The episode is a joint effort by the Prodigy writer’s room — which includes Kevin & Dan Hageman, Julie Benson, Shawna Benson, Lisa Schultz Boyd, Nikhil S. Jayaram, Diandra Pendleton-Thompson, Chad Quandt, and Aaron J. Waltke.

“A Moral Star, Part 2” will be available to stream on Paramount+ beginning Thursday, February 3rd.

Official synopsis:

When the plan goes awry, the crew must improvise. Meanwhile, Gwyn discovers a dark truth that will forever jeopardize their quest toward salvation.

Photos:

Jimmi Simpson as Drednok

Ella Purnell as Gwyn, Kate Mulgrew as Janeway and John Noble as The Diviner

Brett Gray as Dal

Angus Imrie as Zero, Jason Mantzoukas as Jankom Pog and Rylee Alazraqui as Rok-Tahk

The first season of Star Trek: Prodigy will consist of 20 episodes, broken into two parts and streams on Paramount+, prior to being broadcast on Nickelodeon. The series stars Kate Mulgrew as Kathryn Janeway, Brett Gray as Dal, Ella Purnell as Gwyn, Angus Imrie as Zero, Rylee Alazraqui as Rok-Tahk, Dee Bradley Baker as Murf, Jason Mantzoukas as Jankom Pog, John Noble as The Diviner, and Jimmi Simpson as Dreadnok and is being produced by Kevin Hageman and Dan Hageman, along with Ben Hibon.

