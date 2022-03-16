Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Paul Wesley cast as James T. Kirk in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Published

Paul Wesley cast as James T. Kirk in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Strange New Worlds has its James T. Kirk

Paul Wesley has been added to the cast of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and is playing none other than the iconic character of James Tiberius Kirk.

The Vampire Diaries actor was announced for the upcoming Paramount+ series’ second season, prior to the first season even premiering. In addition to the announcement, Paramount+ also released a first-look image of Wesley as Kirk in his gold command uniform.

Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk
Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk | Credit: Paramount+

Wesley joins a shortlist of actors who’ve played an adult Kirk — a character that was made famous by William Shatner in the original Star Trek series and the first seven feature films. In recent years, Kirk was portrayed by Chris Pine in J.J. Abrams‘ “Kelvin Timeline” films, including 2009’s Star Trek, 2012’s Star Trek Into Darkness, and 2016’s Star Trek Beyond.

“Paul is an accomplished actor, an astonishing presence and a welcome key addition to the show,” said executive producer Alex Kurtzman and co-showrunners Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers in a statement. “Like all of us, he is a life-long Star Trek fan and we are excited by his interpretation of this iconic role.”

On Tuesday, Wesley posted a photo of himself with William Shatner on Twitter, with the caption:

I am deeply humbled and still a little startled to have been given the honor of playing the inimitable James T Kirk. Ever since I was a kid, I have been awed by the imaginative world Gene Roddenberry created. Recently, I boarded a flight to LA to discover that the man in the course I had to get a picture. So thanks Mr. Shatner for the good company. And for seating us together, my thanks to the great bird in the sky. Can’t wait for all of you to see our Captain Kirk on your screens.

Paul Wesley with William Shatner
Two Kirks: Paul Wesley with William Shatner | Credit: @paulwesley on Twitter

Paul Wesley joins the previously announced cast of Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Ethan Peck as Spock, and Rebecca Romijn as Una Chin-Riley (a.k.a. Number One), Babs Olusanmokun (Dr. M’Benga), Christina Chong (La’an Noonien Singh), Celia Rose Gooding (Cadet Nyota Uhura), Jess Bush (Nurse Christine Chapel), Melissa Navia (Lt. Erica Ortegas), and Bruce Horak (Hemmer).

The series is set to premiere on Paramount+ on May 5th.

Teaser Trailer:

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Prodigy, and more.

You can follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

In this article:,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Facebook

Twitter

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Articles

Star Trek II: The Wrath Of Khan Returns To Theaters This Fall To Celebrate 40th Anniversary Star Trek II: The Wrath Of Khan Returns To Theaters This Fall To Celebrate 40th Anniversary

Conventions and Events

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan returns to theaters this fall to celebrate 40th anniversary

"Aaaahhh Kirk, my old friend"

January 18, 2022
Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Trailer, Featuring Whoopi Goldberg's Return As Guinan Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Trailer, Featuring Whoopi Goldberg's Return As Guinan

News

Whoopi Goldberg Returns As Guinan in new Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Trailer

Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Trailer Hot on the heels of this week’s Star Trek: Picard season two premiere announcement, Paramount+ has unveiled a...

January 21, 2022
Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Premiere "The Star Gazer" Preview Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Premiere "The Star Gazer" Preview

News

Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Premiere “The Star Gazer” Preview

Star Trek: Picard season 2 episode 1 “The Star Gazer” Star Trek: Picard returns this Thursday with its second season premiere “The Star Gazer”...

February 28, 2022
Paramount announces new Star Trek film featuring Chris Pine and crew, set for 2023 Paramount announces new Star Trek film featuring Chris Pine and crew, set for 2023

News

Paramount announces new Star Trek film starring Chris Pine and crew, set for 2023 release

The 'Kelvin Timeline' gang is getting back together.

February 16, 2022

AboutContactTip UsTerms of UsePrivacy Notice

TrekNews.net, the website, the promotion thereof and/or any exhibition of material created by TrekNews.net is not endorsed or sponsored by or affiliated with CBS/Paramount Pictures or the STAR TREK franchise.


© 2011–2022 TrekNews.net