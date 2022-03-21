Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Episode 4 “Watcher” Sneak Peek + New Photos

Star Trek: Picard season 2 episode 4 “Watcher”
Star Trek: Picard returns this week with “Watcher”, the fourth episode of season two and we have a collection of five new photos, a video sneak peek, and a teaser trailer for you below.
With a teleplay by Juliana James and Jane Maggs, story by Travis Fickett and Juliana James, “Watcher” is directed by Lea Thompson. It premieres on Paramount+ this Thursday, March 24th.
Synopsis:
With time running out to save the future, Picard takes matters into his own hands and seeks out an old friend for help. Meanwhile, Rios ends up on the wrong side of the law and Jurati makes a deal with the Borg Queen.
Photos:
Trailer:
Sneak Peek:
The cast of Star Trek: Picard season 2 includes Patrick Stewart, Alison Pill, Jeri Ryan, Michelle Hurd, Evan Evagora, Orla Brady, Isa Briones, Santiago Cabrera, Brent Spiner, along with Annie Wersching and special guest stars Whoopi Goldberg and John de Lancie.
