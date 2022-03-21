Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Episode 4 “Watcher” Sneak Peek + New Photos

Published

Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Episode 4 "Watcher" Sneak Peek + New Photos
Photo: Paramount+

Star Trek: Picard season 2 episode 4 “Watcher”

Star Trek: Picard returns this week with “Watcher”, the fourth episode of season two and we have a collection of five new photos, a video sneak peek, and a teaser trailer for you below.

With a teleplay by Juliana James and Jane Maggs, story by Travis Fickett and Juliana James, “Watcher” is directed by Lea Thompson. It premieres on Paramount+ this Thursday, March 24th.

Synopsis:

With time running out to save the future, Picard takes matters into his own hands and seeks out an old friend for help. Meanwhile, Rios ends up on the wrong side of the law and Jurati makes a deal with the Borg Queen.

Photos:

Patrick Stewart as Picard
Patrick Stewart as Picard
Patrick Stewart as Picard
Patrick Stewart as Picard
Patrick Stewart as Picard
Patrick Stewart as Picard
Patrick Stewart as Picard
Patrick Stewart as Picard
Patrick Stewart as Picard
Patrick Stewart as Picard

Trailer:

Sneak Peek:

The cast of Star Trek: Picard season 2 includes Patrick Stewart, Alison Pill, Jeri Ryan, Michelle Hurd, Evan Evagora, Orla Brady, Isa Briones, Santiago Cabrera, Brent Spiner, along with Annie Wersching and special guest stars Whoopi Goldberg and John de Lancie.

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: PicardStar Trek: Strange New WorldsStar Trek: DiscoveryStar Trek: Lower DecksStar Trek: Prodigy, and more.

You can follow us on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram.

In this article:, , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Facebook

Twitter

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Articles

Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Premiere "The Star Gazer" Preview Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Premiere "The Star Gazer" Preview

News

Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Premiere “The Star Gazer” Preview

Star Trek: Picard season 2 episode 1 “The Star Gazer” Star Trek: Picard returns this Thursday with its second season premiere “The Star Gazer”...

February 28, 2022
Paramount announces new Star Trek film featuring Chris Pine and crew, set for 2023 Paramount announces new Star Trek film featuring Chris Pine and crew, set for 2023

News

Paramount announces new Star Trek film starring Chris Pine and crew, set for 2023 release

The 'Kelvin Timeline' gang is getting back together.

February 16, 2022
Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 Finale "Coming Home" Preview + New Photos Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 Finale "Coming Home" Preview + New Photos

News

Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 Finale “Coming Home” Preview + New Photos

Star Trek: Discovery returns this week with the 13th and final episode of season four, titled “Coming Home”. The finale will premiere on Thursday,...

March 14, 2022
Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Episode 3 "Assimilation" Preview + New Photos Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Episode 3 "Assimilation" Preview + New Photos

Preview

Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Episode 3 “Assimilation” Preview + New Photos

Star Trek: Picard season 2 episode 3 “Assimilation” Star Trek: Picard returns this week with the third episode of season two “Assimilation” and we...

March 14, 2022

AboutContactTip UsTerms of UsePrivacy Notice

TrekNews.net, the website, the promotion thereof and/or any exhibition of material created by TrekNews.net is not endorsed or sponsored by or affiliated with CBS/Paramount Pictures or the STAR TREK franchise.


© 2011–2022 TrekNews.net