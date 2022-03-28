Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Episode 5 “Fly Me to the Moon” Sneak Peek + New Photos

Star Trek: Picard season 2 episode 5 “Fly Me to the Moon”

Star Trek: Picard returns this week with the fifth episode of season two “Fly Me to the Moon” and we have a collection of new photos, a video sneak peek, and a teaser trailer for you below.



Written by Cindy Appeland and directed by Jonathan Frakes, “Fly Me to the Moon” premieres on Paramount+ this Thursday, March 31st.

Synopsis:

Picard discovers an important person from his past may be integral to the divergence in the timeline. Q continues his manipulation of the timeline, taking an interest in Dr. Adam Soong. Seven and Raffi attempt a daring rescue of Rios, while Jurati faces the consequences of her deal with the Borg Queen.

The cast of Star Trek: Picard season 2 includes Patrick Stewart, Alison Pill, Jeri Ryan, Michelle Hurd, Evan Evagora, Orla Brady, Isa Briones, Santiago Cabrera, Brent Spiner, along with Annie Wersching and special guest stars Whoopi Goldberg and John de Lancie.

