Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Episode 5 “Fly Me to the Moon” Sneak Peek + New Photos

Jonathan Frakes returns to the director’s chair for the latest episode of Star Trek: Picard

Published

Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Episode 5 "Fly Me to the Moon" Sneak Peek + New Photos
Image: Paramount+

Star Trek: Picard season 2 episode 5 “Fly Me to the Moon”

Star Trek: Picard returns this week with the fifth episode of season two “Fly Me to the Moon” and we have a collection of new photos, a video sneak peek, and a teaser trailer for you below.

Written by Cindy Appeland and directed by Jonathan Frakes, “Fly Me to the Moon” premieres on Paramount+ this Thursday, March 31st.

Synopsis:

Picard discovers an important person from his past may be integral to the divergence in the timeline. Q continues his manipulation of the timeline, taking an interest in Dr. Adam Soong. Seven and Raffi attempt a daring rescue of Rios, while Jurati faces the consequences of her deal with the Borg Queen.

Photos:

Brent Spiner as Soong
Brent Spiner as Soong
Santiago Cabrera as Rios
Santiago Cabrera as Rios
Michelle Hurd as Raffi and Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine
Michelle Hurd as Raffi and Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine
Michelle Hurd as Raffi and Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine
Michelle Hurd as Raffi and Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine
Alison Pill as Jurati
Alison Pill as Jurati
Alison Pill as Jurati
Alison Pill as Jurati
Orla Brady as Tallinn
Orla Brady as Tallinn
Patrick Stewart as Picard and Michelle Hurd as Raffi
Patrick Stewart as Picard and Michelle Hurd as Raffi
Brent Spiner as Soong
Brent Spiner as Soong
Lea Thompson as Dr. Diane Werner
Lea Thompson as Dr. Diane Werner
Lea Thompson as Dr. Diane Werner
Lea Thompson as Dr. Diane Werner
Brent Spiner as Soong
Brent Spiner as Soong
Patrick Stewart as Picard
Patrick Stewart as Picard
Patrick Stewart as Picard
Patrick Stewart as Picard
Patrick Stewart as Picard
Patrick Stewart as Picard
Orla Brady as Tallinn
Orla Brady as Tallinn

Trailer:

Sneak Peek:

The cast of Star Trek: Picard season 2 includes Patrick Stewart, Alison Pill, Jeri Ryan, Michelle Hurd, Evan Evagora, Orla Brady, Isa Briones, Santiago Cabrera, Brent Spiner, along with Annie Wersching and special guest stars Whoopi Goldberg and John de Lancie.

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: PicardStar Trek: Strange New WorldsStar Trek: DiscoveryStar Trek: Lower DecksStar Trek: Prodigy, and more.

You can follow us on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram.

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Facebook

Twitter

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Articles

Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Premiere "The Star Gazer" Preview Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Premiere "The Star Gazer" Preview

News

Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Premiere “The Star Gazer” Preview

Star Trek: Picard season 2 episode 1 “The Star Gazer” Star Trek: Picard returns this Thursday with its second season premiere “The Star Gazer”...

February 28, 2022
Paramount announces new Star Trek film featuring Chris Pine and crew, set for 2023 Paramount announces new Star Trek film featuring Chris Pine and crew, set for 2023

News

Paramount announces new Star Trek film starring Chris Pine and crew, set for 2023 release

The 'Kelvin Timeline' gang is getting back together.

February 16, 2022
Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 Finale "Coming Home" Preview + New Photos Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 Finale "Coming Home" Preview + New Photos

News

Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 Finale “Coming Home” Preview + New Photos

Star Trek: Discovery returns this week with the 13th and final episode of season four, titled “Coming Home”. The finale will premiere on Thursday,...

March 14, 2022
Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Episode 3 "Assimilation" Preview + New Photos Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Episode 3 "Assimilation" Preview + New Photos

Preview

Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Episode 3 “Assimilation” Preview + New Photos

Star Trek: Picard season 2 episode 3 “Assimilation” Star Trek: Picard returns this week with the third episode of season two “Assimilation” and we...

March 14, 2022

AboutContactTip UsTerms of UsePrivacy Notice

TrekNews.net, the website, the promotion thereof and/or any exhibition of material created by TrekNews.net is not endorsed or sponsored by or affiliated with CBS/Paramount Pictures or the STAR TREK franchise.


© 2011–2022 TrekNews.net