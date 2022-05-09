Connect with us

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Episode 2 “Children of the Comet” trailer + new photos

Published

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Episode 2 "Children of the Comet" trailer + new photos
Photo: Paramount+

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1 Episode 2 “Children of the Comet” preview

Following the premiere of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds last week, the series returns on Thursday with its second episode “Children of the Comet” and we have a collection of new photos and a trailer.

The episode, written by Henry Alonso Myers and Sarah Tarkoff and directed by Maja Vrvilo, premieres Thursday, May 12th on Paramount+.

Official synopsis:

While on a survey mission, the U.S.S. Enterprise discovers a comet is going to strike an inhabited planet. They try to re-route the comet, only to find that an ancient alien relic buried on the comet’s icy surface is somehow stopping them. As the away team try to unlock the relic’s secrets, Pike and Number One deal with a group of zealots who want to prevent the U.S.S. Enterprise from interfering.

Photos:

Celia Rose Gooding as Uhura
Celia Rose Gooding as Uhura
Anson Mount as Pike
Anson Mount as Pike
Anson Mount as Pike
Anson Mount as Pike
Rebecca Romijn as Una
Rebecca Romijn as Una
Ethan Peck as Spock
Ethan Peck as Spock
Celia Rose Gooding as Uhura, Christina Chong as La'an, Dan Jeannotte as Samuel Kirk, and Ethan Peck as Spock
Celia Rose Gooding as Uhura, Christina Chong as La'an, Dan Jeannotte as Samuel Kirk, and Ethan Peck as Spock
Celia Rose Gooding as Uhura, Ethan Peck as Spock, and Christina Chong as La'an
Celia Rose Gooding as Uhura, Ethan Peck as Spock, and Christina Chong as La'an
Rebecca Romijn as Una, Anson Mount as Pike, and Ethan Peck as Spock
Rebecca Romijn as Una, Anson Mount as Pike, and Ethan Peck as Spock
Bruce Horak as Hemmer
Bruce Horak as Hemmer
Bruce Horak as Hemmer
Bruce Horak as Hemmer
Celia Rose Gooding as Uhura and Bruce Horak as Hemmer
Celia Rose Gooding as Uhura and Bruce Horak as Hemmer
Celia Rose Gooding as Uhura and Ethan Peck as Spock
Celia Rose Gooding as Uhura and Ethan Peck as Spock
Celia Rose Gooding as Uhura
Celia Rose Gooding as Uhura

Trailer:

The series stars Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Ethan Peck as Spock, Rebecca Romijn as Una Chin-Riley (a.k.a. Number One), Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M’Benga, Christina Chong as La’an Noonien Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Cadet Nyota Uhura, Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas, and Bruce Horak as Hemmer.

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Prodigy, and more.

