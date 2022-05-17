Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Episode 3 “Ghosts of Illyria” trailer + new photos

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1 Episode 3 “Ghosts of Illyria” preview

The episode, written by Akela Cooper and Bill Wolkoff and directed by Leslie Hope, premieres Thursday, May 19th on Paramount+.

Official synopsis:

The U.S.S. Enterprise encounters a contagion that ravages the ship. One by one, the entire crew is incapacitated except for Number One, Una Chin-Riley, who must now confront a secret she’s been hiding as she races to find a cure.

Photos:

Anson Mount as Pike

Anson Mount as Pike and Rebecca Romijn as Una

Daniel Gravelle as Ensign Lance

Rebecca Romijn as Una

Rebecca Romijn as Una

Rebecca Romijn as Una and Anson Mount as Pike

Jess Bush as Chapel

Babs Olusanmokun as M’Benga

Jess Bush as Nurse Chapel

Babs Olusanmokun as M’Benga and Rebecca Romijn as Una

Trailer:

Sneak Peek

The series stars Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Ethan Peck as Spock, Rebecca Romijn as Una Chin-Riley (a.k.a. Number One), Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M’Benga, Christina Chong as La’an Noonien Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Cadet Nyota Uhura, Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas, and Bruce Horak as Hemmer.

