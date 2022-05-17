Connect with us

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Episode 3 “Ghosts of Illyria” trailer + new photos

Published

Photo: Paramount+

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1 Episode 3 “Ghosts of Illyria” preview

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds returns on Thursday with the third episode of the series “Children of the Comet” and we have a collection of new photos, a teaser trailer, and a sneak peek at what’s in store.

The episode, written by Akela Cooper and Bill Wolkoff and directed by Leslie Hope, premieres Thursday, May 19th on Paramount+.

Official synopsis:

The U.S.S. Enterprise encounters a contagion that ravages the ship. One by one, the entire crew is incapacitated except for Number One, Una Chin-Riley, who must now confront a secret she’s been hiding as she races to find a cure.

Photos:

Anson Mount as Pike
Anson Mount as Pike
Anson Mount as Pike and Rebecca Romijn as Una
Anson Mount as Pike and Rebecca Romijn as Una
Daniel Gravelle as Ensign Lance
Daniel Gravelle as Ensign Lance
Rebecca Romijn as Una
Rebecca Romijn as Una
Rebecca Romijn as Una
Rebecca Romijn as Una
Rebecca Romijn as Una and Anson Mount as Pike
Rebecca Romijn as Una and Anson Mount as Pike
Jess Bush as Chapel
Jess Bush as Chapel
Babs Olusanmokun as M’Benga
Babs Olusanmokun as M’Benga
Jess Bush as Nurse Chapel
Jess Bush as Nurse Chapel
Babs Olusanmokun as M’Benga and Rebecca Romijn as Una
Babs Olusanmokun as M’Benga and Rebecca Romijn as Una

Trailer:

Sneak Peek

The series stars Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Ethan Peck as Spock, Rebecca Romijn as Una Chin-Riley (a.k.a. Number One), Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M’Benga, Christina Chong as La’an Noonien Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Cadet Nyota Uhura, Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas, and Bruce Horak as Hemmer.

