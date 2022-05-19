Star Trek: Prodigy – Supernova: First look at gameplay + release details

The new Star Trek: Prodigy video game will be available this October on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox X|S, Steam, and Stadia

Outright Games, the publisher behind the upcoming kid-friendly Star Trek: Prodigy: Supernova video game, has shown off the game for the first time and announced it is being released in October 2022.

Press release:

After the U.S.S. Protostar picks up strange readings from a dying star, Dal and Gwyn must race against time to save their friends, their ship, and an entire planetary system before a supernova destroys them all! Using their unique skills to overcome ingenious puzzles, endure hostile environments and battle deadly robot armies, Dal and Gwyn must save their captured crewmates Jankom Pog, Rok-Tahk, Zero and Murf. But they soon encounter a deadly new enemy, one that will stop at nothing to destroy the U.S.S. Protostar and change the very course of history!

Key features:

JOIN STARFLEET – Play as Dal and Gwyn as they rescue their scattered crew. Play solo or in 2-player cooperative mode in this exciting action-adventure game.

GO BOLDLY – Explore the alien worlds of Orisi, Mirios and Taresse, each with its own hostile environments, puzzles, challenges and mysteries.

MAKE FIRST CONTACT – Make first contact with new alien species, learn about their history and discover their secrets.

CUSTOMIZE THE U.S.S. PROTOSTAR – Collect iconic items from the Star Trek universe and use them to customize the Protostar.

Gameplay screenshots

“We wanted to make sure that the old fans of the franchise are comfortable with the story, but also the new generations [of fans are also comfortable],” said Jose Manuel Camacho, lead producer at developer Terrera Studios.

The video played during the livestream shows players controlling Dal and Gwyn in a top-down, twin-stick-style game. While the game’s trailer seemingly featured Brett Gray, Ella Purnell, and Kate Mulgrew reprising their roles from the series, it’s unclear currently if the other voice actors from the show are in this game.

The game, which can be played solo or in co-op, is being developed for PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, Steam, and Stadia.