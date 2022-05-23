Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Episode 4 “Memento Mori” trailer + new photos

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1 Episode 4 “Memento Mori” preview

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds returns on Thursday with the fourth episode of the series “Memento Mori” and we have a collection of 17 new photos and a teaser trailer below.

Written by Davy Perez and Beau DeMayo and directed by Dan Liu, the episode premieres Thursday, May 26th on Paramount+.

Official synopsis:

While on a routine supply mission to a colony planet, the U.S.S. Enterprise comes under an attack from an unknown malevolent force. Pike brings all his heart and experience to bear in facing the crisis, but the security officer warns him that the enemy cannot be dealt with by conventional Starfleet means.

Photos:

Anson Mount as Pike and Ethan Peck as Spock

Ethan Peck as Spock

Christine Chong as La’an and Melissa Navia as Ortegas

Ethan Peck as Spock

Ethan Peck as Spock

Babs Olusanmokun as M’Benga

Jess Bush as Nurse Chapel

Melissa Navia as Ortegas

Anson Mount as Pike and Ethan Peck as Spock

Anson Mount as Pike and Ethan Peck as Spock

Anson Mount as Pike

Christine Chong as La’an and Melissa Navia as Ortegas

Anson Mount as Pike

Christine Chong as La’an, Melissa Navia as Ortegas, Ethan Peck as Spock, and Anson Mount as Pike

Anson Mount as Pike and Ethan Peck as Spock

Christine Chong as La’an, Melissa Navia as Ortegas, and Ethan Peck as Spock

Christine Chong as La’an

Trailer:

The series stars Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Ethan Peck as Spock, Rebecca Romijn as Una Chin-Riley (a.k.a. Number One), Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M’Benga, Christina Chong as La’an Noonien Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Cadet Nyota Uhura, Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas, and Bruce Horak as Hemmer.

