Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Episode 4 “Memento Mori” trailer + new photos

Published

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Episode 4 "Memento Mori" trailer + new photos
Paramount+

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1 Episode 4 “Memento Mori” preview

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds returns on Thursday with the fourth episode of the series “Memento Mori” and we have a collection of 17 new photos and a teaser trailer below.

Written by Davy Perez and Beau DeMayo and directed by Dan Liu, the episode premieres Thursday, May 26th on Paramount+.

Official synopsis:

While on a routine supply mission to a colony planet, the U.S.S. Enterprise comes under an attack from an unknown malevolent force. Pike brings all his heart and experience to bear in facing the crisis, but the security officer warns him that the enemy cannot be dealt with by conventional Starfleet means.

Photos:

Anson Mount as Pike and Ethan Peck as Spock
Anson Mount as Pike and Ethan Peck as Spock
Ethan Peck as Spock
Ethan Peck as Spock
Christine Chong as La'an and Melissa Navia as Ortegas
Christine Chong as La’an and Melissa Navia as Ortegas
Ethan Peck as Spock
Ethan Peck as Spock
Ethan Peck as Spock
Ethan Peck as Spock
Babs Olusanmokun as M'Benga
Babs Olusanmokun as M’Benga
Jess Bush as Nurse Chapel
Jess Bush as Nurse Chapel
Melissa Navia as Ortegas
Melissa Navia as Ortegas
Anson Mount as Pike and Ethan Peck as Spock
Anson Mount as Pike and Ethan Peck as Spock
Anson Mount as Pike and Ethan Peck as Spock
Anson Mount as Pike and Ethan Peck as Spock
Anson Mount as Pike
Anson Mount as Pike
Christine Chong as La'an and Melissa Navia as Ortegas
Christine Chong as La’an and Melissa Navia as Ortegas
Anson Mount as Pike
Anson Mount as Pike
Christine Chong as La'an, Melissa Navia as Ortegas, Ethan Peck as Spock, and Anson Mount as Pike
Christine Chong as La’an, Melissa Navia as Ortegas, Ethan Peck as Spock, and Anson Mount as Pike
Anson Mount as Pike and Ethan Peck as Spock
Anson Mount as Pike and Ethan Peck as Spock
Christine Chong as La'an, Melissa Navia as Ortegas, and Ethan Peck as Spock
Christine Chong as La’an, Melissa Navia as Ortegas, and Ethan Peck as Spock
Christine Chong as La'an
Christine Chong as La’an

Trailer:

The series stars Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Ethan Peck as Spock, Rebecca Romijn as Una Chin-Riley (a.k.a. Number One), Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M’Benga, Christina Chong as La’an Noonien Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Cadet Nyota Uhura, Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas, and Bruce Horak as Hemmer.

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Prodigy, and more.

You can follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

In this article:, , ,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Facebook

Twitter

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Articles

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan is headed back to the big screen this fall to celebrate 40th anniversary Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan is headed back to the big screen this fall to celebrate 40th anniversary

Conventions and Events

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan is headed back to the big screen this fall to celebrate 40th anniversary

Khaaaaaaaaan will return to theaters in September

April 16, 2022
Star Trek: Discovery has some problems (& how the series could be fixed) Star Trek: Discovery has some problems (& how the series could be fixed)

Op-Ed

Star Trek: Discovery has problems (& how they can be fixed)

One Discovery fan suggests a course correction for the cornerstone of modern Star Trek

May 18, 2022
Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Episode 7 “Monsters” Review: A Must-See Episode of Picard Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Episode 7 “Monsters” Review: A Must-See Episode of Picard

Review

Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Episode 7 “Monsters” Review

The intense journey of season two continues as BSG's James Callis guest stars in "Monsters"

April 14, 2022
Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Episode 9 "Hide and Seek" Sneak Peek + New Photos Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Episode 9 "Hide and Seek" Sneak Peek + New Photos

News

Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Episode 9 “Hide and Seek” Sneak Peek + New Photos

Star Trek: Picard season 2 episode 9 “Hide and Seek” Star Trek: Picard returns this week with the ninth and penultimate episode of season...

April 25, 2022

AboutContactTip UsTerms of UsePrivacy Notice

TrekNews.net, the website, the promotion thereof and/or any exhibition of material created by TrekNews.net is not endorsed or sponsored by or affiliated with CBS/Paramount Pictures or the STAR TREK franchise.


© 2011–2022 TrekNews.net