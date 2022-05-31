Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Episode 5 “Spock Amok” trailer + new photos

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1 Episode 5 “Spock Amok” preview

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds returns on Thursday with the fifth episode of the series “Spock Amok” featuring Gia Sandhu as the classic character T’Pring. We have a collection of 21 new photos, a teaser trailer, and a sneak peek for you below.

Written by Henry Alonso Myers and Robin Wasserman and directed by Rachel Leiterman, the episode premieres Thursday, June 2 on Paramount+.

Official synopsis:

It’s a comedy of manners when Spock has a personal visit in the middle of Spock and Captain Pike’s crucial negotiations with an unusual alien species.

Photos:

Ethan Peck as Spock

Ethan Peck as Spock and Gia Sandhu as T’Pring

Gia Sandhu as T’Pring and Ethan Peck as Spock

Gia Sandhu as T’Pring and Ethan Peck as Spock

Ethan Peck as Spock and Gia Sandhu as T’Pring

Jess Bush as Nurse Chapel

Jess Bush as Nurse Chapel

Ethan Peck as Spock

Jess Bush as Nurse Chapel

Melissa Navia as Ortegas

Gia Sandhu as T’Pring

Ethan Peck as Spock

Ethan Peck as Spock

Gia Sandhu as T’Pring

Ethan Peck as Spock and Gia Sandhu as T’Pring

Gia Sandhu as T’Pring

Gia Sandhu as T’Pring

Ethan Peck as Spock

Ethan Peck as Spock and Gia Sandhu as T’Pring

Ethan Peck as Spock

Ethan Peck as Spock

Trailer:

Sneak Peek:

Strange New Worlds stars Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Ethan Peck as Spock, Rebecca Romijn as Una Chin-Riley (a.k.a. Number One), Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M’Benga, Christina Chong as La’an Noonien Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Cadet Nyota Uhura, Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas, and Bruce Horak as Hemmer.

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Prodigy, and more.

You can follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.