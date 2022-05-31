Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Episode 5 “Spock Amok” trailer + new photos

Published

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Episode 5 "Spock Amok" trailer + new photos
Paramount+

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1 Episode 5 “Spock Amok” preview

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds returns on Thursday with the fifth episode of the series “Spock Amok” featuring Gia Sandhu as the classic character T’Pring. We have a collection of 21 new photos, a teaser trailer, and a sneak peek for you below.

Written by Henry Alonso Myers and Robin Wasserman and directed by Rachel Leiterman, the episode premieres Thursday, June 2 on Paramount+.

Official synopsis:

It’s a comedy of manners when Spock has a personal visit in the middle of Spock and Captain Pike’s crucial negotiations with an unusual alien species.

Photos:

Ethan Peck as Spock
Ethan Peck as Spock
Ethan Peck as Spock and Gia Sandhu as T'Pring
Ethan Peck as Spock and Gia Sandhu as T’Pring
Gia Sandhu as T'Pring and Ethan Peck as Spock
Gia Sandhu as T’Pring and Ethan Peck as Spock
Gia Sandhu as T'Pring and Ethan Peck as Spock
Gia Sandhu as T’Pring and Ethan Peck as Spock
Ethan Peck as Spock and Gia Sandhu as T'Pring
Ethan Peck as Spock and Gia Sandhu as T’Pring
Jess Bush as Nurse Chapel
Jess Bush as Nurse Chapel
Jess Bush as Nurse Chapel
Jess Bush as Nurse Chapel
Ethan Peck as Spock
Ethan Peck as Spock
Jess Bush as Nurse Chapel
Jess Bush as Nurse Chapel
Melissa Navia as Ortegas
Melissa Navia as Ortegas
Gia Sandhu as T'Pring
Gia Sandhu as T’Pring
Ethan Peck as Spock
Ethan Peck as Spock
Ethan Peck as Spock
Ethan Peck as Spock
Gia Sandhu as T'Pring
Gia Sandhu as T’Pring
Ethan Peck as Spock and Gia Sandhu as T'Pring
Ethan Peck as Spock and Gia Sandhu as T’Pring
Gia Sandhu as T'Pring
Gia Sandhu as T’Pring
Gia Sandhu as T'Pring
Gia Sandhu as T’Pring
Ethan Peck as Spock
Ethan Peck as Spock
Ethan Peck as Spock and Gia Sandhu as T'Pring
Ethan Peck as Spock and Gia Sandhu as T’Pring
Ethan Peck as Spock
Ethan Peck as Spock
Ethan Peck as Spock
Ethan Peck as Spock

Trailer:

Sneak Peek:

Strange New Worlds stars Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Ethan Peck as Spock, Rebecca Romijn as Una Chin-Riley (a.k.a. Number One), Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M’Benga, Christina Chong as La’an Noonien Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Cadet Nyota Uhura, Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas, and Bruce Horak as Hemmer.

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Prodigy, and more.

You can follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

In this article:, , ,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Facebook

Twitter

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Articles

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan is headed back to the big screen this fall to celebrate 40th anniversary Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan is headed back to the big screen this fall to celebrate 40th anniversary

Conventions and Events

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan is headed back to the big screen this fall to celebrate 40th anniversary

Khaaaaaaaaan will return to theaters in September

April 16, 2022
Star Trek: Discovery has some problems (& how the series could be fixed) Star Trek: Discovery has some problems (& how the series could be fixed)

Op-Ed

Star Trek: Discovery has problems (& how they can be fixed)

One Discovery fan suggests a course correction for the cornerstone of modern Star Trek

May 18, 2022
Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Episode 7 “Monsters” Review: A Must-See Episode of Picard Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Episode 7 “Monsters” Review: A Must-See Episode of Picard

Review

Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Episode 7 “Monsters” Review

The intense journey of season two continues as BSG's James Callis guest stars in "Monsters"

April 14, 2022
Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Episode 9 "Hide and Seek" Sneak Peek + New Photos Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Episode 9 "Hide and Seek" Sneak Peek + New Photos

News

Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Episode 9 “Hide and Seek” Sneak Peek + New Photos

Star Trek: Picard season 2 episode 9 “Hide and Seek” Star Trek: Picard returns this week with the ninth and penultimate episode of season...

April 25, 2022

AboutContactTip UsTerms of UsePrivacy Notice

TrekNews.net, the website, the promotion thereof and/or any exhibition of material created by TrekNews.net is not endorsed or sponsored by or affiliated with CBS/Paramount Pictures or the STAR TREK franchise.


© 2011–2022 TrekNews.net