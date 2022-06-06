Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Episode 6 “Lift Us Where Suffering Cannot Reach” sneak peek + new photos

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1 Episode 6 “Lift Us Where Suffering Cannot Reach” preview

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds returns on Thursday with the sixth episode of the series “Lift Us Where Suffering Cannot Reach” and we have a collection of 18 new photos, a teaser trailer, and a sneak peek for you below.

Written by Robin Wasserman and Bill Wolkoff and directed by Andi Armaganian, the episode premieres Thursday, June 9th on Paramount+.

Official synopsis:

A threat to an idyllic planet reunites Captain Pike with the lost love of his life. To protect her and a scientific holy child from a conspiracy, Pike offers his help and is forced to face unresolved feelings of his past.

Photos:

Andre Dae Kim as Chief Kyle, Anson Mount as Pike, Celia Rose Gooding as Uhura, and Christine Chong as La’an

Ian Ho as the First Servant and Huse Madhavji as Elder Gamal

Anson Mount as Pike and Rebecca Romijn as Una

Lindy Booth as Alora

Anson Mount as Pike

Christine Chong as La’an and Rebecca Romijn as Una

Rebecca Romijn as Una

Celia Rose Gooding as Uhura

Anson Mount as Pike

Jess Bush as Nurse Chapel and Babs Olusanmokun as M’Benga

Huse Madhavji as Elder Gamal, Ian Ho as the First Servant, Jess Bush as Nurse Chapel, and Babs Olusanmokun as M’Benga

Huse Madhavji as Elder Gamal and Ethan Peck as Spock

Huse Madhavji as Elder Gamal

Huse Madhavji as Elder Gamal and Ian Ho as the First Servant

Ian Ho as the First Servant

Huse Madhavji as Elder Gamal, Ethan Peck as Spock, and Ian Ho as the First Servant

Huse Madhavji as Elder Gamal

Sneak Peek:

Strange New Worlds stars Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Ethan Peck as Spock, Rebecca Romijn as Una Chin-Riley (a.k.a. Number One), Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M’Benga, Christina Chong as La’an Noonien Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Cadet Nyota Uhura, Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas, and Bruce Horak as Hemmer.

