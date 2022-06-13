Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Episode 7 “The Serene Squall” sneak peek + new photos

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1 Episode 7 “The Serene Squall” preview

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds returns on Thursday with the seventh episode of the series “The Serene Squall” and we have a collection of new photos and a sneak peek for you below.

Written by Beau DeMayo and Sarah Tarkoff and directed by Sydney Freeland, the episode premieres Thursday, June 16th on Paramount+.

Official synopsis:

While on a dangerous humanitarian mission, the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise stumbles into a harrowing game of leverage with the quadrant’s deadliest space pirate.

Photos:

Jess Bush as Nurse Chapel

Michael Hough as Remy

Jess Bush as Nurse Chapel

Babs Olusanmokun as M’Benga, Rebecca Romijn as Una, and Jesse James Keitel as Dr. Aspen

Ethan Peck as Spock

Ethan Peck as Spock and Jesse James Keitel as Dr. Aspen

Lawerence Libor as Weapons Pirate

Anson Mount as Pike

Babs Olusanmokun as M’Benga, Rebecca Romijn as Una, Jesse James Keitel as Dr. Aspen, Ethan Peck as Spock, Jess Bush as Nurse Chapel

Jess Bush as Nurse Chapel

Michael Hough as Remy

Jesse James Keitel as Dr. Aspen, Anson Mount as Pike, Ethan Peck as Spock

Jesse James Keitel as Dr. Aspen

Jess Bush as Nurse Chapel and Ethan Peck as Spock

Michael Hough as Remy

Michael Hough as Remy

Ethan Peck as Spock and Jesse James Keitel as Dr. Aspen

Ethan Peck as Spock and Jesse James Keitel as Dr. Aspen

Jesse James Keitel as Dr. Aspen

Christina Chong as La’an

Jess Bush as Nurse Chapel

Sneak Peek:

Strange New Worlds stars Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Ethan Peck as Spock, Rebecca Romijn as Una Chin-Riley (a.k.a. Number One), Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M’Benga, Christina Chong as La’an Noonien Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Cadet Nyota Uhura, Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas, and Bruce Horak as Hemmer.

