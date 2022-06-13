Connect with us

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Episode 7 “The Serene Squall” sneak peek + new photos

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Episode 7 "The Serene Squall" sneak peek + new photos
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1 Episode 7 “The Serene Squall” preview

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds returns on Thursday with the seventh episode of the series “The Serene Squall” and we have a collection of new photos and a sneak peek for you below.

Written by Beau DeMayo and Sarah Tarkoff and directed by Sydney Freeland, the episode premieres Thursday, June 16th on Paramount+.

While on a dangerous humanitarian mission, the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise stumbles into a harrowing game of leverage with the quadrant’s deadliest space pirate.

Jess Bush as Nurse Chapel
Michael Hough as Remy
Jess Bush as Nurse Chapel
Babs Olusanmokun as M'Benga, Rebecca Romijn as Una, and Jesse James Keitel as Dr. Aspen
Ethan Peck as Spock
Ethan Peck as Spock and Jesse James Keitel as Dr. Aspen
Lawerence Libor as Weapons Pirate
Anson Mount as Pike
Babs Olusanmokun as M'Benga, Rebecca Romijn as Una, Jesse James Keitel as Dr. Aspen, Ethan Peck as Spock, Jess Bush as Nurse Chapel
Jess Bush as Nurse Chapel
Michael Hough as Remy
Jesse James Keitel as Dr. Aspen, Anson Mount as Pike, Ethan Peck as Spock
Jesse James Keitel as Dr. Aspen
Jess Bush as Nurse Chapel and Ethan Peck as Spock
Michael Hough as Remy
Michael Hough as Remy
Ethan Peck as Spock and Jesse James Keitel as Dr. Aspen
Ethan Peck as Spock and Jesse James Keitel as Dr. Aspen
Jesse James Keitel as Dr. Aspen
Christina Chong as La'an
Jess Bush as Nurse Chapel
Strange New Worlds stars Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Ethan Peck as Spock, Rebecca Romijn as Una Chin-Riley (a.k.a. Number One), Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M’Benga, Christina Chong as La’an Noonien Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Cadet Nyota Uhura, Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas, and Bruce Horak as Hemmer.

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Prodigy, and more.

