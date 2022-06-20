Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Episode 8 “The Elysian Kingdom” sneak peek + new photos

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds returns on Thursday with the eighth episode of the series “The Elysian Kingdom” and we have a collection of new photos and a sneak peek for you below.

Written by Akela Cooper and Onitra Johnson and directed by Amanda Row, the episode premieres Thursday, June 23rd on Paramount+.

The U.S.S. Enterprise becomes stuck in a nebula that is home to an alien consciousness that traps the crew in a fairy tale.