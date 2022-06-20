Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Episode 8 “The Elysian Kingdom” sneak peek + new photos

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1 Episode 8 “The Elysian Kingdom” preview
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds returns on Thursday with the eighth episode of the series “The Elysian Kingdom” and we have a collection of new photos and a sneak peek for you below.
Written by Akela Cooper and Onitra Johnson and directed by Amanda Row, the episode premieres Thursday, June 23rd on Paramount+.
Official synopsis:
The U.S.S. Enterprise becomes stuck in a nebula that is home to an alien consciousness that traps the crew in a fairy tale.
Photos:
Trailer:
Sneak Peek:
Strange New Worlds stars Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Ethan Peck as Spock, Rebecca Romijn as Una Chin-Riley (a.k.a. Number One), Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M’Benga, Christina Chong as La’an Noonien Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Cadet Nyota Uhura, Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas, and Bruce Horak as Hemmer.
Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Prodigy, and more.