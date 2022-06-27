Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Episode 9 “All Those Who Wander” sneak peek + new photos

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds returns on Thursday with the ninth and penultimate episode of the series “All Those Who Wander” and we have a collection of new photos and a sneak peek for you below.

Written by Davy Perez and directed by Christopher J. Byrne, the episode premieres Thursday, June 30th on Paramount+.

The U.S.S. Enterprise crew comes face-to-face with their demons – and scary monsters too – when their landing party is stranded on a barren planet with a ravenous enemy.