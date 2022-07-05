Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1 finale “A Quality of Mercy” sneak peek + new photos

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1 Episode 10 “A Quality of Mercy” preview

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds returns on Thursday with the tenth and final season one episode “A Quality of Mercy” and we have a collection of new photos and a sneak peek for you below.

Written by Henry Alonso Myers along with Akiva Goldsman and directed by Chris Fisher, the episode premieres Thursday, July 7th on Paramount+.

Please note: Some of the images included in this preview could be considered spoilers.

Official synopsis:

In the Season One finale, just as Captain Pike thinks he’s figured out how to escape his fate, he’s visited by his future self, who shows him the consequences of his actions.

Trailer:

Sneak Peek:

Photos:

Strange New Worlds stars Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Ethan Peck as Spock, Rebecca Romijn as Una Chin-Riley (a.k.a. Number One), Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M’Benga, Christina Chong as La’an Noonien Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Cadet Nyota Uhura, Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas, and Bruce Horak as Hemmer.

