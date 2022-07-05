Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Preview

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1 finale “A Quality of Mercy” sneak peek + new photos

Published

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1 finale "A Quality of Mercy" sneak peek + new photos
Paramount+

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1 Episode 10 “A Quality of Mercy” preview

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds returns on Thursday with the tenth and final season one episode “A Quality of Mercy” and we have a collection of new photos and a sneak peek for you below.

Written by Henry Alonso Myers along with Akiva Goldsman and directed by Chris Fisher, the episode premieres Thursday, July 7th on Paramount+.

Please note: Some of the images included in this preview could be considered spoilers.

Official synopsis:

In the Season One finale, just as Captain Pike thinks he’s figured out how to escape his fate, he’s visited by his future self, who shows him the consequences of his actions.

Trailer:

Sneak Peek:

Photos:

Anson Mount as Pike
Anson Mount as Pike of the Paramount+ original series STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS. Photo Cr: Marni Grossman/Paramount+
Dan Jeannotte as Samuel Kirk
Dan Jeannotte as Samuel Kirk of the Paramount+ original series STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS. Photo Cr: Marni Grossman/Paramount+
Melissa Navia as Ortegas and Rong Fu as Mitchell
Melissa Navia as Ortegas and Rong Fu as Mitchell of the Paramount+ original series STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS. Photo Cr: Marni Grossman/Paramount+
Ethan Peck as Spock
Ethan Peck as Spock of the Paramount+ original series STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS. Photo Cr: Marni Grossman/Paramount+
Anson Mount as Pike and Melanie Scrofano as Captain Batel
Anson Mount as Pike and Melanie Scrofano as Captain Batel of the Paramount+ original series STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS. Photo Cr: Marni Grossman/Paramount+
Melanie Scrofano as Captain Batel
Melanie Scrofano as Captain Batel of the Paramount+ original series STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS. Photo Cr: Marni Grossman/Paramount+
Ethan Peck as Spock, Anson Mount as Pike, and Dan Jeannotte as Samuel Kirk
Ethan Peck as Spock, Anson Mount as Pike, and Dan Jeannotte as Samuel Kirk of the Paramount+ original series STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS. Photo Cr: Marni Grossman/Paramount+
Ethan Peck as Spock, Anson Mount as Pike, Dan Jeannotte as Samuel Kirk, and Celia Rose Gooding as Uhura
Ethan Peck as Spock, Anson Mount as Pike, Dan Jeannotte as Samuel Kirk, and Celia Rose Gooding as Uhura of the Paramount+ original series STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS. Photo Cr: Marni Grossman/Paramount+
Dan Jeannotte as Samuel Kirk
Dan Jeannotte as Samuel Kirk of the Paramount+ original series STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS. Photo Cr: Marni Grossman/Paramount+
Celia Rose Gooding as Uhura, Anson Mount as Pike, Melissa Navia as Ortegas, and Rong Fu as Mitchell
Celia Rose Gooding as Uhura, Anson Mount as Pike, Melissa Navia as Ortegas, and Rong Fu as Mitchell of the Paramount+ original series STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS. Photo Cr: Marni Grossman/Paramount+
Melissa Navia as Ortegas and Rong Fu as Mitchell
Melissa Navia as Ortegas and Rong Fu as Mitchell of the Paramount+ original series STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS. Photo Cr: Marni Grossman/Paramount+
Anson Mount as Pike
Anson Mount as Pike of the Paramount+ original series STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS. Photo Cr: Marni Grossman/Paramount+
Anson Mount as Pike
Anson Mount as Pike of the Paramount+ original series STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS. Photo Cr: Marni Grossman/Paramount+
Celia Rose Gooding as Uhura
Celia Rose Gooding as Uhura of the Paramount+ original series STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS. Photo Cr: Marni Grossman/Paramount+
Anson Mount as Pike
Anson Mount as Pike of the Paramount+ original series STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS. Photo Cr: Marni Grossman/Paramount+
Anson Mount as Pike and Melanie Scrofano as Captain Batel
Anson Mount as Pike and Melanie Scrofano as Captain Batel of the Paramount+ original series STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS. Photo Cr: Marni Grossman/Paramount+
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1 finale "A Quality of Mercy" sneak peek + new photos
Paramount+
Anson Mount as Pike
Anson Mount as Pike of the Paramount+ original series STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS. Photo Cr: Marni Grossman/Paramount+

Strange New Worlds stars Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Ethan Peck as Spock, Rebecca Romijn as Una Chin-Riley (a.k.a. Number One), Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M’Benga, Christina Chong as La’an Noonien Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Cadet Nyota Uhura, Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas, and Bruce Horak as Hemmer.

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Prodigy, and more.

You can follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Facebook

Twitter

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Articles

Star Trek: Discovery has some problems (& how the series could be fixed) Star Trek: Discovery has some problems (& how the series could be fixed)

Op-Ed

Star Trek: Discovery has problems (& how they can be fixed)

One Discovery fan suggests a course correction for the cornerstone of modern Star Trek

May 18, 2022
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Episode 7 “The Serene Squall” Review: When Worlds Collide Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Episode 7 “The Serene Squall” Review: When Worlds Collide

Review

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Episode 7 “The Serene Squall” Review: When Worlds Collide

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1 Episode 7 “The Serene Squall” Review “The Serene Squall” sees Spock and the Enterprise confront an unexpected...

June 16, 2022
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Episode 7 "The Serene Squall" sneak peek + new photos Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Episode 7 "The Serene Squall" sneak peek + new photos

News

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Episode 7 “The Serene Squall” sneak peek + new photos

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1 Episode 7 “The Serene Squall” preview Star Trek: Strange New Worlds returns on Thursday with the seventh...

June 13, 2022
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Episode 6 "Lift Us Where Suffering Cannot Reach" sneak peek + new photos Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Episode 6 "Lift Us Where Suffering Cannot Reach" sneak peek + new photos

News

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Episode 6 “Lift Us Where Suffering Cannot Reach” sneak peek + new photos

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1 Episode 6 “Lift Us Where Suffering Cannot Reach” preview Star Trek: Strange New Worlds returns on Thursday...

June 6, 2022

AboutContactTip UsTerms of UsePrivacy Notice

TrekNews.net, the website, the promotion thereof and/or any exhibition of material created by TrekNews.net is not endorsed or sponsored by or affiliated with CBS/Paramount Pictures or the STAR TREK franchise.


© 2011–2022 TrekNews.net