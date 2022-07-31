Nichelle Nichols, TV pioneer and Star Trek’s original Uhura, dies at 89

Star Trek actress Nichelle Nichols dies at 89

Nichelle Nichols, the actress and singer who played Nyota Uhura on Star Trek and its film sequels, has passed away at 89.

Nichols died of heart failure on Saturday night at a hospital in Silver City, N.M., according to the L.A. Times.

“Last night, my mother, Nichelle Nichols, succumbed to natural causes and passed away. Her light however, like the ancient galaxies now being seen for the first time, will remain for us and future generations to enjoy, learn from, and draw inspiration.” Nichols’ son Kyle Johnson posted Sunday on Facebook confirming the news, along with a photo of her Hollywood Walk of Fame star adorned with roses. Image credit: Nichelle Nichols on Facebook

Nichols was a trailblazing actress who shared one of television’s first interracial kisses with William Shatner in the Star Trek: The Original Series episode “Plato’s Stepchildren.” Her portrayal of communications officer Lt. Nyota Uhura on Star Trek has been noted as being an inspiration for a generation of women, including astronaut Mae Jemison, the first African-American woman to go into space.

Following the news, there has been an outpouring of memories and tributes for Nichols on social media from her former Star Trek co-stars William Shatner and George Takei, along with Kate Mulgrew, Nana Visitor, Adam Nimoy and more. I am so sorry to hear about the passing of Nichelle. She was a beautiful woman & played an admirable character that did so much for redefining social issues both here in the US & throughout the world. I will certainly miss her. Sending my love and condolences to her family. Bill— William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) July 31, 2022 I shall have more to say about the trailblazing, incomparable Nichelle Nichols, who shared the bridge with us as Lt. Uhura of the USS Enterprise, and who passed today at age 89. For today, my heart is heavy, my eyes shining like the stars you now rest among, my dearest friend.— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 31, 2022 Nichelle Nichols was The First. She was a trailblazer who navigated a very challenging trail with grit, grace, and a gorgeous fire we are not likely to see again.



May she Rest In Peace. #NichelleNichols pic.twitter.com/DONSz6IV2b— Kate Mulgrew (@TheKateMulgrew) July 31, 2022 We celebrate the life of Nichelle Nichols, Star Trek actor, trailblazer, and role model, who symbolized to so many what was possible. She partnered with us to recruit some of the first women and minority astronauts, and inspired generations to reach for the stars. pic.twitter.com/pmQaKDb5zw— NASA (@NASA) July 31, 2022 It is with great sorrow that we report the passing on the legendary icon Nichelle Nichols. No words. #roddenberry #RIPNichelle #StarTrek pic.twitter.com/wQkB0OZ9t5— 𝚃𝚑𝚎 ❤ 𝚘𝚏 𝚂𝚝𝚊𝚛 𝚃𝚛𝚎𝚔 (@roddenberry) July 31, 2022 My favorite photo of Dad and Nichelle Nichols on set. The importance of Nichelle's legacy cannot be over-emphasized. She was much loved and will be missed. pic.twitter.com/1zlTd4F9BD— Adam Nimoy (@adam_nimoy) July 31, 2022 Many actors become stars, but few stars can move a nation. Nichelle Nichols showed us the extraordinary power of Black women and paved the way for a better future for all women in media. Thank you, Nichelle. We will miss you. pic.twitter.com/KhUf4YM6pX— Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) July 31, 2022 Nichelle was a singular inspiration. She’s the one who really opened my eyes to what Star Trek is and can be. I can’t tell you how many people have told me she’s the reason they became… an astronaut, a scientist, a writer, a linguist, an engineer… it goes on and on. 1/2— Alex Kurtzman (@Alex_Kurtzman) July 31, 2022 Before we understood how much #RepresentationMatters #NichelleNichols modeled it for us. With her very presence & her grace she shone a light on who we as people of color are & inspired us to reach for our potential. Rest well glittering diamond in the sky https://t.co/DmeLFbg825— Wilson Cruz (@wcruz73) July 31, 2022 Farewell to a fine woman. RIP Nichelle. You were a groundbreaker.— Brent Spiner (@BrentSpiner) July 31, 2022 ✨Nichelle Nichols✨ Her light will keep shining. Brighter & stronger than ever. All the rest to her now and peace to her family. Cannot wait for the celebration of her life that is to come and all the stories that those who knew her best will share. https://t.co/lK07CTahJx— Melissa Navia (@melissaCnavia) July 31, 2022 We honored Nichelle Nichols' and that of the character she created with Uhura with this plaque seen in the premiere of Season 2 of Star Trek Picard. Farewell Captain Noyta Uhura, You embodied everything that Starfleet stood for. pic.twitter.com/abrmH6lWfx— Dave Blass (@DaveBlass) July 31, 2022 Remembering Nichelle… pic.twitter.com/OPWJdCd0mM— @startrektour (@startrektour) July 31, 2022 Only met Nichelle Nichols twice. Impressive woman even as age took its toll. Never got to tell her how much I enjoyed her performance as the tough talking Dorinda in Truck Turner.

RIP to a true Trek Legend.— Ira Steven Behr (@IraStevenBehr) July 31, 2022 Rest In Peace Nichelle— Nana Visitor (@NanaVisitor) July 31, 2022

