Star Trek Day returns with a free live-streaming event on September 8

Star Trek Day 2022 to include Strange New Worlds, Picard, Discovery, Lower Decks and Prodigy

Paramount has officially announced that Star Trek Day will return next month in the form on a live-streaming event on September 8th emanating from the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles. The third annual event will feature cast and crew from current Star Trek series including Strange New Worlds, Picard, Discovery, Lower Decks and Prodigy, along with a special tribute to Original Series star Nichelle Nichols.

The two-hour event kicks off at 3pm ET/12pm PT and will be hosted by Tawny Newsome and Paul F. Tompkins and promises a few surprises throughout. The Star Trek Day red carpet will be co-hosted by Jackie Cox (RuPaul’s Drag Race) and Mary Chieffo (Star Trek: Discovery) interviewing Star Trek cast members from past to present.

The conversations will include the casts from the following Star Trek series:

Star Trek: Picard with series stars Jeri Ryan and Michelle Hurd.



Star Trek: Lower Decks with voice cast members Tawny Newsome, Noël Wells and Dawnn Lewis.



Star Trek: Prodigy with series voice cast including Brett Gray and Kate Mulgrew.



Star Trek: Strange New Worlds with series stars Rebecca Romijn, Jess Bush, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia and Babs Olusanmokun.

Additional programming includes:

Nichelle Nichols Tribute featuring a special video to honor the impact and influence of Nichelle Nichols.



Behind-the-Scenes Set Tour of Star Trek: Discovery with Wilson Cruz from Toronto, as he provides fans with an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at filming season five of the hit original series, along with appearances from Sonequa Martin-Green and other cast members.



Put On Your Best Face where a lucky fan will be transformed into a Star Trek alien by a series make-up artist.



Star Trek Cosplay Runway hosted by Jackie Cox, fans will strut the runway in their finest Star Trek cosplay.



Special Music with Guest Reggie Watts from The Late Late Show with James Corden.



Stand-Up Comedy with Brian Posehn (Mr. Show, The Big Bang Theory).

Fans will be able to live-stream the the event for free at StarTrek.com/Day, the Paramount+ and Star Trek Official YouTube channels, along with Facebook (@StarTrek), Twitter (@StarTrekonPPlus) and TikTok (@ParamountPlus). It will also be available to stream for free in the U.S. only on Paramount+’s Twitch page.

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the news coming out of Star Trek Day along with the latest on Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Prodigy, and more.

