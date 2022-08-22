Connect with us

Star Trek: Lower Decks season 3 premiere “Grounded” preview

Paramount+

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 Episode 1 “Grounded” trailer + photos

The third season of Star Trek: Lower Decks is set to return this Thursday, August 25th with “Grounded” and we have your first look along with some preview images from the episode below.

“Grounded” kicks off the third season of the animated series from creator Mike McMahan and stars Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noël Wells, Eugene Cordero, Dawnn Lewis, Jerry O’Connell, Fred Tatasciore, Gillian Vigman along with guest star Bobby Moynihan. The episode is written by Chris Kula and directed by Jason Zurek.

Episode synopsis:

Mariner enlists her friends on a rogue mission to exonerate her mother as Captain Freeman faces a military tribunal for the destruction of Pakled Planet

Trailer:

Images:

Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler, and Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner
Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner and Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler
Eugene Cordero as Ensign Rutherford
Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner
Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner and Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler
Noel Wells as Ensign Tendi, Eugene Cordero as Ensign Rutherford, Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner and Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler
Bobby Moynihan as Denny
Ensign Brad Boimler, Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner, Bobby Moynihan as Denny, Eugene Cordero as Ensign Rutherford , and Noel Wells as Ensign Tendi
Ensign Tendi, Eugene Cordero as Ensign Rutherford, Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner and Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler
Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler, Eugene Cordero as Ensign Rutherford, Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner and Noel Wells as Ensign Tendi
Jerry O'Connell as Commander Jack Ransom, and Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner
Star Trek: Lower Decks is available on the Paramount+ streaming service in the U.S. and Latin America, internationally through Amazon Prime, on CTV Sci-Fi Channel, and streaming on Crave in Canada.

The first season of Lower Decks is now available on Blu-ray.

