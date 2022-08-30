Connect with us

Star Trek: Lower Decks Episode 302 “The Least Dangerous Game” Preview

Break out your 10-sided dice, it’s time to play a game of Bat’leths & BIHnuchs

Published

Credit: Paramount+

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 Episode 2 “The Least Dangerous Game” trailer + photos

Following last week’s season three premiere, Star Trek: Lower Decks returns with its second episode of the season this Thursday, September 1 with “The Least Dangerous Game”. We have your first look at the episode along with some preview images below.

“The Least Dangerous Game” features special guest and Star Trek veteran J.G. Hertzler as he returns as the Klingon warrior Martok, joining series regulars Tawny Newsome (Beckett Mariner), Jack Quaid (Brad Boimler), Noël Wells (Tendi) and Eugene Cordero (Rutherford).

The episode is written by Garrick Bernard and directed by Michael Mullen.

Episode synopsis:

On a tropical paradise planet, Mariner questions Commander Ransom on how he structures his away team. Boimler makes a bold career decision.

Trailer:

Photos:

Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner
Jerry O'Connell as Commander Jack Ransom, and Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner
Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler
Eugene Cordero as Ensign Rutherford, and Paul Scheer as Lt. Commander Andy Billups
Eugene Cordero as Ensign Rutherford, Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler, Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner, and Noel Wells as Ensign Tendi
Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner, Eugene Cordero as Ensign Rutherford, Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler, and Noel Wells as Ensign Tendi
Star Trek: Lower Decks is available on the Paramount+ streaming service in the U.S. and Latin America, internationally through Amazon Prime, on CTV Sci-Fi Channel, and streaming on Crave in Canada.

The first and second seasons of Lower Decks are now available on Blu-ray.

In this article:
