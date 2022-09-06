Star Trek: Lower Decks Episode 303 “Mining the Mind’s Mines” Preview

Connect with us

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 Episode 3 “Mining the Mind’s Mines”

Following last week’s season three premiere, Star Trek: Lower Decks returns with the third episode of the season this Thursday, September 8 (coincidentally Star Trek Day) with “Mining the Mind’s Mines”. We have your first look at the episode along with some preview images below.

“Mining the Mind’s Mines” features guest stars Kari Wahlgren (Ensign Kearns), Baron Vaughn (Captain Maier), Paul F. Tompkins (Ensign Young), Carl Tart (Ensign Cor’Dee) as they join series regulars Tawny Newsome (Beckett Mariner), Jack Quaid (Brad Boimler), Noël Wells (Tendi) and Eugene Cordero (Rutherford).

The episode is written by Brian D. Bradley and directed by Fill Marc Sagadraca.

Episode synopsis:

On a remote science outpost, stone orbs are bringing fantasies to life. Tendi starts her first day as a Senior Science Officer Trainee.

Preview photos:

Kari Wahlgren as Ensign Kearns, and Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler
Noel Wells as Ensign Tendi, and Gillian Vigma as Doctor T'Ana
Baron Vaughn as Captain Maier, Fred Tatasciore as Lieutenant Shaxs, Dawnn Lewis as Captain Carol Freeman, and Noel Wells as Ensign Tendi
Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner, and Ben Rodgers as Steve Stevens
Kari Wahlgren as Ensign Kearns, Paul F. Tompkins as Ensign Young, Carl Tart as Ensign Cor'Dee, Eugene Cordero as Ensign Rutherford, Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner, and Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler
Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner, and Noel Wells as Ensign Tendi
Star Trek: Lower Decks is available on the Paramount+ streaming service in the U.S. and Latin America, internationally through Amazon Prime, on CTV Sci-Fi Channel, and streaming on Crave in Canada.

The first and second seasons of the series are now available on Blu-ray.

