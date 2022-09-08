Star Trek: Prodigy returns in October, new teaser video features the TNG guest star

October return date set for Star Trek Prodigy
Star Trek: Prodigy, the kid-friendly animated show that finished airing the first half of its first season earlier this year, is returning on October 27, 2022. A teaser for this half-season was shown during Thursday’s Star Trek Day streaming event — which featured the Protostar crew, along with a one-time The Next Generation guest star, trying to escape the real Admiral Janeway.
Check it out below.
Star Trek: Prodigy teaser “Murf’s Metamurfosis”
Billy Campbell is back as Okana
The other person on the Protostar bridge is Captain Thadiun Okona, a character from Star Trek: The Next Generation second season episode “The Outrageous Okona,” played by William “Billy” O. Campbell, who reprises his role here in Prodigy.
We praised Prodigy‘s debut episodes as ones worthy of the Star Trek brand, and the show offers a fantastic entry point for newer fans of the franchise.
The upcoming continuation of Star Trek: Prodigy season one stars Kate Mulgrew (Admiral Janeway/Hologram Janeway), Brett Gray (Dal), Rylee Alazraqui (Rok-Tahk), Angus Imrie (Zero), Ella Purnell (Gwyn), Jason Mantzoukas (Jankom Pog), Dee Bradley Baker (Murf), along with Billy Campbell (Captain Okona).
