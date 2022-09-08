Connect with us

Star Trek: Prodigy returns in October, new teaser video features the TNG guest star

October return date set for Star Trek Prodigy

Star Trek: Prodigy, the kid-friendly animated show that finished airing the first half of its first season earlier this year, is returning on October 27, 2022. A teaser for this half-season was shown during Thursday’s Star Trek Day streaming event — which featured the Protostar crew, along with a one-time The Next Generation guest star, trying to escape the real Admiral Janeway.

Star Trek: Prodigy teaser “Murf’s Metamurfosis”

Billy Campbell is back as Okana

The other person on the Protostar bridge is Captain Thadiun Okona, a character from Star Trek: The Next Generation second season episode “The Outrageous Okona,” played by William “Billy” O. Campbell, who reprises his role here in Prodigy.

Billy Campbell as Captain Okona on Star Trek: The Next Generation | Paramount+
Billy Campbell as Thadiun Okona on Star Trek: The Next Generation | Paramount Home Entertainment

We praised Prodigy‘s debut episodes as ones worthy of the Star Trek brand, and the show offers a fantastic entry point for newer fans of the franchise.

The upcoming continuation of Star Trek: Prodigy season one stars Kate Mulgrew (Admiral Janeway/Hologram Janeway), Brett Gray (Dal), Rylee Alazraqui (Rok-Tahk), Angus Imrie (Zero), Ella Purnell (Gwyn), Jason Mantzoukas (Jankom Pog), Dee Bradley Baker (Murf), along with Billy Campbell (Captain Okona).

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Prodigy, Star Trek: PicardStar Trek: Strange New WorldsStar Trek: DiscoveryStar Trek: Lower Decks, and more.

Kyle Hadyniak has been a lifelong Star Trek fan, and isn't ashamed to admit that Star Trek V: The Final Frontier and Star Trek: Nemesis are his favorite Star Trek movies. You can follow Kyle on Twitter @khady93.

