Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Star Trek: Lower Decks teases what’s still to come in season 3 with new trailer showcasing an unexpected hero

Published

Star Trek: Lower Decks teases what's still to come in season 3 with new trailer showcasing an unexpected hero
Paramount+

As part of Thursday’s Star Trek Day festivities, Paramount+ has released a teaser for the second half of Star Trek: Lower Decks season three. The teaser showcases a scene involving the USS Cerritos under attack from Romulans, only to be saved by a Sovereign-class ship captained by someone who looks like Ensign Boimler.

Thus far, we’ve praised this season of Lower Decks for continuing the series’ attention to Star Trek lore, self-reflexive humor, and character-focused storytelling.

Check out the teaser and some screencaps below.

Star Trek: Lower Decks – U.S.S. Wayfarer Saves The Day

The third season of Star Trek: Lower Decks is streaming on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Latin America, on Amazon Prime internationally, on CTV Sci-Fi Channel, and streaming on Crave in Canada.

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Lower DecksStar Trek: ProdigyStar Trek: DiscoveryStar Trek: Strange New WorldsStar Trek: Picard, and more.

You can follow us on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram.

In this article:
Written By

Kyle Hadyniak has been a lifelong Star Trek fan, and isn't ashamed to admit that Star Trek V: The Final Frontier and Star Trek: Nemesis are his favorite Star Trek movies. You can follow Kyle on Twitter @khady93.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Facebook

Twitter

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Articles

Denise Crosby teases the return of Tasha Yar in Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Denise Crosby teases the return of Tasha Yar in Star Trek: Picard Season 3

News

Denise Crosby teases the return of Tasha Yar in Star Trek: Picard Season 3

The 56-Year Mission convention is underway in Las Vegas and the first bit of news out of the event is Denise Crosby teasing the...

August 25, 2022
Star Trek: Picard Season Three Trailer Shows TNG Cast, Hero Ship, Sets February 2023 Release Date Star Trek: Picard Season Three Trailer Shows TNG Cast, Hero Ship, Sets February 2023 Release Date

News

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 trailer shows TNG cast, hero ship, set for February 2023 release

Star Trek: Picard to return in February for the series’ third and final season As part of the Star Trek Day festivities, Paramount has...

4 days ago
Star Trek Day 2022 Details: Patrick Stewart, Nichelle Nichols tribute... and a few surprises Star Trek Day 2022 Details: Patrick Stewart, Nichelle Nichols tribute... and a few surprises

News

Star Trek Day 2022 Details: Patrick Stewart, Nichelle Nichols tribute… and a few surprises

Star Trek Day 2022 to feature Strange New Worlds, Picard, Discovery, Lower Decks, and Prodigy, along with some announcements Paramount’s Star Trek Day event is upon us. The...

6 days ago
Star Trek: Resurgence set for interactive panel at San Diego Comic-Con Star Trek: Resurgence set for interactive panel at San Diego Comic-Con

News

Star Trek: Resurgence set for interactive panel at San Diego Comic-Con

Star Trek: Resurgence is beaming down to SDCC Dramatic Labs, the developer behind the upcoming choice-based adventure game Star Trek: Resurgence, will host an...

July 19, 2022

AboutContactTip UsTerms of UsePrivacy Notice

TrekNews.net, the website, the promotion thereof and/or any exhibition of material created by TrekNews.net is not endorsed or sponsored by or affiliated with CBS/Paramount Pictures or the STAR TREK franchise.


© 2011–2022 TrekNews.net