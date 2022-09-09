Star Trek: Lower Decks teases what’s still to come in season 3 with new trailer showcasing an unexpected hero

As part of Thursday’s Star Trek Day festivities, Paramount+ has released a teaser for the second half of Star Trek: Lower Decks season three. The teaser showcases a scene involving the USS Cerritos under attack from Romulans, only to be saved by a Sovereign-class ship captained by someone who looks like Ensign Boimler.
Thus far, we’ve praised this season of Lower Decks for continuing the series’ attention to Star Trek lore, self-reflexive humor, and character-focused storytelling.
Check out the teaser and some screencaps below.
Star Trek: Lower Decks – U.S.S. Wayfarer Saves The Day
The third season of Star Trek: Lower Decks is streaming on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Latin America, on Amazon Prime internationally, on CTV Sci-Fi Channel, and streaming on Crave in Canada.
