Star Trek: Lower Decks Episode 304 “Room For Growth” Preview

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 Episode 4 “Room For Growth

Following last week’s season three premiere, Star Trek: Lower Decks returns with the fourth episode of the season this Thursday (September 15) with “Room For Growth“. We have your first look at the episode along with some preview images below.

The episode is written by John Cochran and directed by Jason Zurek.

Episode synopsis:

Mariner, Boimler and Tendi clash with their arch-rivals: Delta Shift. The Cerritos engineers go on mandatory relaxation leave.

Preview photos:

Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler
Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler
Noel Wells as Ensign Tendi, Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler, Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner, and Eugene Cordero as Ensign Rutherford
Noel Wells as Ensign Tendi, Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler, Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner, and Eugene Cordero as Ensign Rutherford
Noel Wells as Ensign Tendi, Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner, and Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler
Noel Wells as Ensign Tendi, Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner, and Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler

Star Trek: Lower Decks season 3 teaser trailer:

Star Trek: Lower Decks is available on the Paramount+ streaming service in the U.S. and Latin America, internationally through Amazon Prime, on CTV Sci-Fi Channel, and streaming on Crave in Canada.

The first and second seasons of the series are now available on Blu-ray.

