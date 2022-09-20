Star Trek: Lower Decks Episode 305 “Reflections” Photos + Preview

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 Episode 5 “Reflections”

Star Trek: Lower Decks returns on Thursday, September 22 with the season’s fifth episode “Reflections“. We have your first look at the episode along with some preview images below.

The episode is written by series creator Mike McMahan and directed by Michael Mullen.

Episode synopsis:

Mariner and Boimler work the Starfleet recruitment booth at an alien job fair, Rutherford challenges himself.

Preview photos:

Star Trek: Lower Decks season 3 teaser trailer:

Star Trek: Lower Decks is available on the Paramount+ streaming service in the U.S. and Latin America, internationally through Amazon Prime, on CTV Sci-Fi Channel, and streaming on Crave in Canada.

The first and second seasons of the series are now available on Blu-ray.

