News

New Star Trek: Picard Season 3 teaser trailer drops at New York Comic Con — featuring new characters, starship reveals + more

New Star Trek: Picard Season 3 trailer drops at New York Comic Con
The final voyage begins…

Our latest look at the upcoming third and final season of Star Trek: Picard is here! Premiering in front of a jam-packed main stage audience at New York Comic Con on Saturday, the all-new teaser trailer gives us a glimpse of what’s in store for the reunited Star Trek: The Next Generation crew.

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 NYCC Teaser Trailer

The panel included cast and crew members; Marina Sirtis, Gates McFadden, Michael Dorn, Levar Burton, Jonathan Frakes, Brent Spiner, along with as showrunner Terry Matalas, and executive producers Rod Roddenberry, and Alex Kurtzman.

In addition to the return of the TNG cast who will join first and second-season regulars Michelle Hurd and Jeri Ryan, it was revealed that the upcoming season will feature series newcomers Amanda Plummer, Mica Burton, and Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut.

Terry Matalas, ROd Roddenberry, Alex Kurtzman, Gates McFadden, LeVar Burton, Patrick Stewart, Jonathan Frakes, Brent Spiner, Marina Sirtis, and Michael Dorn on stage at NYCC
Terry Matalas, ROd Roddenberry, Alex Kurtzman, Gates McFadden, LeVar Burton, Patrick Stewart, Jonathan Frakes, Brent Spiner, Marina Sirtis, and Michael Dorn on stage at NYCC

Star Trek: Picard season 3 premieres February 16, 2023 on Paramount+.

Does the teaser get you hyped for the upcoming season? Tell us in the comments below.


