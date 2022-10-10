Connect with us

Star Trek: Prodigy midseason teaser reveals a threat to the Federation + the return of Ronny Cox as Admiral Jellico

Star Trek: Prodigy is set to make its return on October 27th — kicking off the second half of the series’ first season and we were given our first look at what’s in store during Paramount’s Star Trek Universe panel at New York Comic Con.

Along with a peek at the upcoming adventures of the Protostar crew, the teaser also teased an upcoming battle with the Borg and an image released by Paramount reveals the return of actor Ronny Cox as Admiral Edward Jellico — last seen on Star Trek: The Next Generation.

The Star Trek: Prodigy voice cast includes Kate Mulgrew (Hologram Kathryn Janeway), Brett Gray (Dal), Ella Purnell (Gwyn), Rylee Alazraqui (Rok-Tahk), Angus Imrie (Zero), Jason Mantzoukas (Jankom Pog), Dee Bradley Baker (Murf), John Noble (The Diviner) and Jimmi Simpson (Drednok) along with series newcomer Billy Campbell (Thadiun Okona), and recurring voice cast members Daveed Diggs (Commander Tysess), Jameela Jamil (Ensign Asencia), Jason Alexander (Doctor Noum) and Robert Beltran (Captain Chakotay).

Ronny Cox returns as Admiral Jellico

In addition to the teaser, Paramount+ also released some preview images from the series’ return — one of which features Ronny Cox as Admiral Jellico.

Ronny Cox as Jellico
Ronny Cox as Jellico

More photos from Prodigy’s return:

Kate Mulgrew as Janeway, Jason Mantzoukas as Jankom Pog, Angus Imrie as Zero, Ella Purnell as Gwyn and Brett Gray as Dal
Rylee Alazraqui as Rok-Tahk, Jason Mantzoukas as Jankom Pog, Ella Purnell as Gwyn, Angus Imrie as Zero and Brett Gray as Dal
Dee Bradley Baker as Jankom Murf, Jason Mantzoukas as Jankom Pog, Brett Gray as Dal, Ella Purnell as Gwyn, Angus Imrie as Zero
Billy Campbell as Thadiun Okona, Jason Mantzoukas as Jankom Pog, and Brett Gray as Dal
Official synopsis for the second half of season one:

In the remaining Star Trek: Prodigy season one episodes, as the hopeful crew makes their way toward Starfleet, their dreams are threatened when they discover the U.S.S. Protostar harbors a weapon designed to tear the United Federation of Planets apart. To make matters worse, the U.S.S. Dauntless is on a manhunt for the Protostar as the real Vice Admiral Janeway is eager to uncover what happened to her missing former First Officer Chakotay. With these two ships on a collision course and destruction on the horizon, the fate of the Alpha Quadrant hangs in the balance.

New episode of Star Trek: Prodigy will stream on Paramount+ beginning on October 27.

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek merchandise, along with details on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Prodigy, and more.

You can follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Founded TrekNews.net in 2011. UX, visual designer, and published photographer based in the Boston area. Connoisseur of Star Trek, sci-fi, '80s horror, synthwave sounds, and tacos. You can follow Brian on Twitter @brianwilkins.

