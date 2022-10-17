Star Trek: Lower Decks Episode 309 “Trusted Sources” New Images + Preview

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 Episode 9 “Trusted Sources“
Star Trek: Lower Decks returns on Thursday (October 20) with the ninth and penultimate episode of season three “Trusted Sources“. We have your first look with a clip from the episode and new images below.
The episode is written by Ben M. Waller and directed by Fill Marc Sagadraca.
Episode synopsis:
A visiting reporter on the Cerritos puts Captain Freeman on edge.
Preview images:
Star Trek: Lower Decks is available on the Paramount+ streaming service in the U.S. and Latin America, internationally through Amazon Prime, on CTV Sci-Fi Channel, and streaming on Crave in Canada.
The first and second seasons of the series are now available on Blu-ray.
CMart
October 17, 2022 at 12:10 pm
That isn’t Rutherford in Picture 2, by the way…