Star Trek: Lower Decks Episode 309 “Trusted Sources” New Images + Preview

Star Trek: Lower Decks Episode 309 "Trusted Sources"

Published
Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 Episode 9 “Trusted Sources

Star Trek: Lower Decks returns on Thursday (October 20) with the ninth and penultimate episode of season three “Trusted Sources“. We have your first look with a clip from the episode and new images below.

The episode is written by Ben M. Waller and directed by Fill Marc Sagadraca.

Episode synopsis:

A visiting reporter on the Cerritos puts Captain Freeman on edge.

Preview images:

Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner and Dawnn Lewis as Captain Carol Freeman
Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner and Dawnn Lewis as Captain Carol Freeman
Dawnn Lewis as Captain Carol Freeman, Jerry O'Conell as Commander Ransom, and Eugene Cordero as Ensign Rutherford
Dawnn Lewis as Captain Carol Freeman, Jerry O'Conell as Commander Ransom, and Eugene Cordero as Ensign Rutherford
Gillian Vigman as Doctor T'Ana, Dawn Lewis as Captain Carol Freeman, Fred Tatasciore as Lieutenant Shaxs and Jerry O'Conell as Commander Ransom
Gillian Vigman as Doctor T'Ana, Dawn Lewis as Captain Carol Freeman, Fred Tatasciore as Lieutenant Shaxs and Jerry O'Conell as Commander Ransom

Star Trek: Lower Decks is available on the Paramount+ streaming service in the U.S. and Latin America, internationally through Amazon Prime, on CTV Sci-Fi Channel, and streaming on Crave in Canada.

The first and second seasons of the series are now available on Blu-ray.

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Prodigy, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Picard, and more.

  1. CMart

    October 17, 2022 at 12:10 pm

    That isn’t Rutherford in Picture 2, by the way…

