New photos + preview of Star Trek: Prodigy Episode 13 “All the World’s a Stage”

Star Trek: Prodigy Episode 13 “All the World’s a Stage”
Star Trek: Prodigy is back this Thursday with the series' 13th episode "All the World's a Stage".
Aaron J. Waltke, the episode is directed by Andrew L. Schmidt.
"All the World's a Stage" will be available to stream on Paramount+ beginning Thursday, November 10th.
Thursday, November 10th. Official synopsis:
The crew answers a distress call to find a colony trapped in Starfleet’s past.
STAR TREK: PRODIGY: “All The World’s A Stage” EP#113 — Rylee Alazraqui as Rok-Tahk, Ella Purnell as Gwyn andJason Mantzoukas as Jankom Pog in STAR TREK: PRODIGY streaming on Paramount+ Photo: Nickelodeon/Paramount+ ©2022 VIACOM INTERNATIONAL. All Rights Reserved.
After this week’s installment, there will be seven episodes left in
Prodigy’s first season, which runs through the end of the year.
Star Trek: Prodigy stars Kate Mulgrew (Admiral Janeway/Hologram Janeway), Brett Gray (Dal), Rylee Alazraqui (Rok-Tahk), Angus Imrie (Zero), Ella Purnell (Gwyn), Jason Mantzoukas (Jankom Pog), Dee Bradley Baker (Murf), along with Billy Campbell (Captain Okona) and Robert Beltran (Chakotay).
