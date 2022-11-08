New photos + preview of Star Trek: Prodigy Episode 13 “All the World’s a Stage”

Connect with us

Preview: Star Trek: Prodigy Episode 13 “All the World’s a Stage”

Star Trek: Prodigy is back this Thursday with the series’ 13th episode “All the World’s a Stage”.

Written by Aaron J. Waltke, the episode is directed by Andrew L. Schmidt.

“All the World’s a Stage” will be available to stream on Paramount+ beginning Thursday, November 10th.

Official synopsis:

The crew answers a distress call to find a colony trapped in Starfleet’s past.

STAR TREK: PRODIGY: “All The World’s A Stage” EP#113 — Rylee Alazraqui as Rok-Tahk, Ella Purnell as Gwyn andJason Mantzoukas as Jankom Pog in STAR TREK: PRODIGY streaming on Paramount+ Photo: Nickelodeon/Paramount+ ©2022 VIACOM INTERNATIONAL. All Rights Reserved.
STAR TREK: PRODIGY: “All The World’s A Stage” EP#113 — Rylee Alazraqui as Rok-Tahk, Ella Purnell as Gwyn andJason Mantzoukas as Jankom Pog in STAR TREK: PRODIGY streaming on Paramount+ Photo: Nickelodeon/Paramount+ ©2022 VIACOM INTERNATIONAL. All Rights Reserved.
STAR TREK: PRODIGY: “All The World’s A Stage” EP#113 — Dee Bradley Baker as Murf, Kate Mulgrew as Janeway and Rylee Alazraqui as Rok-Tahk in STAR TREK: PRODIGY streaming on Paramount+ Photo: Nickelodeon/Paramount+ ©2022 VIACOM INTERNATIONAL. All Rights Reserved.
STAR TREK: PRODIGY: “All The World’s A Stage” EP#113 — Angus Imrie as Zero, Brett Gray as Dal, Ella Purnell as Gwyn, Jason Mantzoukas as Jankom Pog and Kate Mulgrew as Janeway in STAR TREK: PRODIGY streaming on Paramount+ Photo: Nickelodeon/Paramount+ ©2022 VIACOM INTERNATIONAL. All Rights Reserved.
STAR TREK: PRODIGY: “All The World’s A Stage” EP#113 — Angus Imrie as Zero, Jason Mantzoukas as Jankom Pog and Brett Gray as Dalin STAR TREK: PRODIGY streaming on Paramount+ Photo: Nickelodeon/Paramount+ ©2022 VIACOM INTERNATIONAL. All Rights Reserved.
STAR TREK: PRODIGY: “All The World’s A Stage” EP#113 — Angus Imrie as Zero, Brett Gray as Dal, Ella Purnell as Gwyn, Jason Mantzoukas as Jankom Pog and Kate Mulgrew as Janeway in STAR TREK: PRODIGY streaming on Paramount+ Photo: Nickelodeon/Paramount+ ©2022 VIACOM INTERNATIONAL. All Rights Reserved.
STAR TREK: PRODIGY: “All The World’s A Stage” EP#113 — Jason Mantzoukas as Jankom Pog, Brett Gray as Dal, Ella Purnell as Gwyn, James’T as Dee Bradley Baker and Sool’U as Eric Bauza STAR TREK: PRODIGY streaming on Paramount+ Photo: Nickelodeon/Paramount+ ©2022 VIACOM INTERNATIONAL. All Rights Reserved.
STAR TREK: PRODIGY: “All The World’s A Stage” EP#113 — James’T as Dee Bradley Baker and Sool’U as Eric Bauza in STAR TREK: PRODIGY streaming on Paramount+ Photo: Nickelodeon/Paramount+ ©2022 VIACOM INTERNATIONAL. All Rights Reserved.
STAR TREK: PRODIGY: “All The World’s A Stage” EP#113 — Brett Gray as Dal and Jason Mantzoukas as Jankom Pog in STAR TREK: PRODIGY streaming on Paramount+ Photo: Nickelodeon/Paramount+ ©2022 VIACOM INTERNATIONAL. All Rights Reserved.
STAR TREK: PRODIGY: “All The World’s A Stage” EP#113 — Jason Mantzoukas as Jankom Pog, Brett Gray as Dal, Angus Imrie as Zero, and Ella Purnell as Gwyn in STAR TREK: PRODIGY streaming on Paramount+ Photo: Nickelodeon/Paramount+ ©2022 VIACOM INTERNATIONAL. All Rights Reserved.
STAR TREK: PRODIGY: “All The World’s A Stage” EP#113 — Angus Imrie as Zero, Brett Gray as Dal, Ella Purnell as Gwyn and Jason Mantzoukas as Jankom Pog in STAR TREK: PRODIGY streaming on Paramount+ Photo: Nickelodeon/Paramount+ ©2022 VIACOM INTERNATIONAL. All Rights Reserved.
STAR TREK: PRODIGY: “All The World’s A Stage” EP#113 — Rylee Alazraqui as Rok-Tahk and Kate Mulgrew as Janeway in STAR TREK: PRODIGY streaming on Paramount+ Photo: Nickelodeon/Paramount+ ©2022 VIACOM INTERNATIONAL. All Rights Reserved.
STAR TREK: PRODIGY: “All The World’s A Stage” EP#113 — Angus Imrie as Zero, Brett Gray as Dal, Ella Purnell as Gwyn and Jason Mantzoukas as Jankom Pog in STAR TREK: PRODIGY streaming on Paramount+ Photo: Nickelodeon/Paramount+ ©2022 VIACOM INTERNATIONAL. All Rights Reserved.
STAR TREK: PRODIGY: “All The World’s A Stage” EP#113 — Angus Imrie as Zero, Brett Gray as Dal, Ella Purnell as Gwyn, Jason Mantzoukas as Jankom Pog and Kate Mulgrew as Janeway in STAR TREK: PRODIGY streaming on Paramount+ Photo: Nickelodeon/Paramount+ ©2022 VIACOM INTERNATIONAL. All Rights Reserved.
STAR TREK: PRODIGY: “All The World’s A Stage” EP#113 — Brett Gray as Dal in STAR TREK: PRODIGY streaming on Paramount+ Photo: Nickelodeon/Paramount+ ©2022 VIACOM INTERNATIONAL. All Rights Reserved.
STAR TREK: PRODIGY: “All The World’s A Stage” EP#113 — Jason Alexander as Doctor Noum in STAR TREK: PRODIGY streaming on Paramount+ Photo: Nickelodeon/Paramount+ ©2022 VIACOM INTERNATIONAL. All Rights Reserved.
STAR TREK: PRODIGY: “All The World’s A Stage” EP#113 — Jason Mantzoukas as Jankom Pog, Angus Imrie as Zero, Brett Gray as Dal and Ella Purnell as Gwyn in STAR TREK: PRODIGY streaming on Paramount+ Photo: Nickelodeon/Paramount+ ©2022 VIACOM INTERNATIONAL. All Rights Reserved.
STAR TREK: PRODIGY: “All The World’s A Stage” EP#113 — Brett Gray as Dal, Rylee Alazraqui as Rok-Tahk, Angus Imrie as Zero, Ella Purnell as Gwyn and Jason Mantzoukas as Jankom Pog in STAR TREK: PRODIGY streaming on Paramount+ Photo: Nickelodeon/Paramount+ ©2022 VIACOM INTERNATIONAL. All Rights Reserved.
STAR TREK: PRODIGY: “All The World’s A Stage” EP#113 — Rylee Alazraqui as Rok-Tahk, Ella Purnell as Gwyn and Jason Mantzoukas as Jankom Pog in STAR TREK: PRODIGY streaming on Paramount+ Photo: Nickelodeon/Paramount+ ©2022 VIACOM INTERNATIONAL. All Rights Reserved.
STAR TREK: PRODIGY: “All The World’s A Stage” EP#113 — Kate Mulgrew as Janeway, Angus Imrie as Zero and Brett Gray as Dal in STAR TREK: PRODIGY streaming on Paramount+ Photo: Nickelodeon/Paramount+ ©2022 VIACOM INTERNATIONAL. All Rights Reserved.

Remaining first-season episodes

After this week’s installment, there will be seven episodes left in Prodigy’s first season, which runs through the end of the year.

Star Trek: Prodigy stars Kate Mulgrew (Admiral Janeway/Hologram Janeway), Brett Gray (Dal), Rylee Alazraqui (Rok-Tahk), Angus Imrie (Zero), Ella Purnell (Gwyn), Jason Mantzoukas (Jankom Pog), Dee Bradley Baker (Murf), along with Billy Campbell (Captain Okona) and Robert Beltran (Chakotay).

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Prodigy, Star Trek: PicardStar Trek: Strange New WorldsStar Trek: DiscoveryStar Trek: Lower Decks, and more.

