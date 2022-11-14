Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

New photos + preview of Star Trek: Prodigy Episode 14 “Crossroads”

Published

New photos + preview of Star Trek: Prodigy Episode 14 "Crossroads"
Paramount+

Preview: Star Trek: Prodigy Episode 14 “Crossroads”

Star Trek: Prodigy is back this Thursday with the series’ 14th episode “Crossroads”.

Written by Lisa Schultz Boyd, the episode is directed by Steve In Chang Ahn and Sung Shin.

“Crossroads” will be available to stream on Paramount+ beginning Thursday, November 17th.

Official synopsis:

When the crew attempts to secure transport to the Federation, they unwittingly cross paths with the Vice Admiral who is hunting them.

Photos

STAR TREK: PRODIGY: “Crossroads” #114 — Rylee Alazraqui as Rok-Tahk, Jason Mantzoukas as Jankom Pog, Angus Imrie as Zero, Ella Purnell as Gwyn and Brett Gray as Dal, in STAR TREK: PRODIGY streaming on Paramount+ Photo: Nickelodeon/Paramount+ ©2022 VIACOM INTERNATIONAL. All Rights Reserved.
STAR TREK: PRODIGY: “Crossroads” #114 — Kate Mulgrew as Janeway in STAR TREK: PRODIGY streaming on Paramount+ Photo: Nickelodeon/Paramount+ ©2022 VIACOM INTERNATIONAL. All Rights Reserved.
STAR TREK: PRODIGY: “Crossroads” #114 — Daveed Diggs as Commander Tyses in STAR TREK: PRODIGY streaming on Paramount+ Photo: Nickelodeon/Paramount+ ©2022 VIACOM INTERNATIONAL. All Rights Reserved.
STAR TREK: PRODIGY: “Crossroads” #114 — Daveed Diggs as Commander Tyses, Kate Mulgrew as Janeway, Ensign Asencia as Jameela Jamil, John Noble as The Diviner and Jason Alexander as Dr. Noum in STAR TREK: PRODIGY streaming on Paramount+ Photo: Nickelodeon/Paramount+ ©2022 VIACOM INTERNATIONAL. All Rights Reserved.
STAR TREK: PRODIGY: “Crossroads” #114 — Kate Mulgrew as Janeway in STAR TREK: PRODIGY streaming on Paramount+ Photo: Nickelodeon/Paramount+ ©2022 VIACOM INTERNATIONAL. All Rights Reserved.
STAR TREK: PRODIGY: “Crossroads” #114 — Rylee Alazraqui as Rok-Tahk in STAR TREK: PRODIGY streaming on Paramount+ Photo: Nickelodeon/Paramount+ ©2022 VIACOM INTERNATIONAL. All Rights Reserved.
STAR TREK: PRODIGY: “Crossroads” #114 — Rylee Alazraqui as Rok-Tahk, Billy Campbell as Thadiun Okona, Kate Mulgrew as Janeway and Brett Gray as Dal in STAR TREK: PRODIGY streaming on Paramount+ Photo: Nickelodeon/Paramount+ ©2022 VIACOM INTERNATIONAL. All Rights Reserved.
STAR TREK: PRODIGY: “Crossroads” #114 — Angus Imrie as Zero, Brett Gray as Dal, Ella Purnell as Gwyn, Jason Mantzoukas as Jankom Pog and Kate Mulgrew as Janeway in STAR TREK: PRODIGY streaming on Paramount+ Photo: Nickelodeon/Paramount+ ©2022 VIACOM INTERNATIONAL. All Rights Reserved.
STAR TREK: PRODIGY: “Crossroads” #114 — Brook Chalmersin as Xindi Sentry #1,Xindi Sentry #2, Xindi Sentry #3 in STAR TREK: PRODIGY streaming on Paramount+ Photo: Nickelodeon/Paramount+ ©2022 VIACOM INTERNATIONAL. All Rights Reserved.
STAR TREK: PRODIGY: “Crossroads” #114 — Rylee Alazraqui as Rok-Tahk, Jason Mantzoukas as Jankom Pog, Thadiun Okona as Billy Campbell, Angus Imrie as Zero, Ella Purnell as Gwyn and Brett Gray as Dal in STAR TREK: PRODIGY streaming on Paramount+ Photo: Nickelodeon/Paramount+ ©2022 VIACOM INTERNATIONAL. All Rights Reserved.
STAR TREK: PRODIGY: “Crossroads” #114 — Ella Purnell as Gwyn, Billy Campbell as Thadiun Okona, Rylee Alazraqui as Rok-Tahk, Angus Imrie as Zero and Brett Gray as Dal in STAR TREK: PRODIGY streaming on Paramount+ Photo: Nickelodeon/Paramount+ ©2022 VIACOM INTERNATIONAL. All Rights Reserved.
STAR TREK: PRODIGY: “Crossroads” #114 — Brett Gray as Dal in STAR TREK: PRODIGY streaming on Paramount+ Photo: Nickelodeon/Paramount+ ©2022 VIACOM INTERNATIONAL. All Rights Reserved.
STAR TREK: PRODIGY: “Crossroads” #114 — Ensign Asencia as Jameela Jamil, Daveed Diggs as Commander Tyses, Kate Mulgrew as Janeway and Jason Alexander as Dr. Noum in STAR TREK: PRODIGY streaming on Paramount+ Photo: Nickelodeon/Paramount+ ©2022 VIACOM INTERNATIONAL. All Rights Reserved.
STAR TREK: PRODIGY: “Crossroads” #114 — Ella Purnell as Gwyn in STAR TREK: PRODIGY streaming on Paramount+ Photo: Nickelodeon/Paramount+ ©2022 VIACOM INTERNATIONAL. All Rights Reserved.
STAR TREK: PRODIGY: “Crossroads” #114 — Jason Alexander as Doctor Noum and Jason Mantzoukas as Jankom Pog in STAR TREK: PRODIGY streaming on Paramount+ Photo: Nickelodeon/Paramount+ ©2022 VIACOM INTERNATIONAL. All Rights Reserved.
STAR TREK: PRODIGY: “Crossroads” #114 — Billy Campbell as Thadiun Okona in STAR TREK: PRODIGY streaming on Paramount+ Photo: Nickelodeon/Paramount+ ©2022 VIACOM INTERNATIONAL. All Rights Reserved.

Remaining first-season episodes

After this week’s installment, there will be six episodes left in Prodigy’s first season, which runs through the end of the year.

Star Trek: Prodigy stars Kate Mulgrew (Admiral Janeway/Hologram Janeway), Brett Gray (Dal), Rylee Alazraqui (Rok-Tahk), Angus Imrie (Zero), Ella Purnell (Gwyn), Jason Mantzoukas (Jankom Pog), Dee Bradley Baker (Murf), along with Billy Campbell (Captain Okona) and Robert Beltran (Chakotay).

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Prodigy, Star Trek: PicardStar Trek: Strange New WorldsStar Trek: DiscoveryStar Trek: Lower Decks, and more.

You can follow us on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Facebook

Twitter

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Articles

Star Trek: Lower Decks “Hear All, Trust Nothing” Review: Returning to what we left behind Star Trek: Lower Decks “Hear All, Trust Nothing” Review: Returning to what we left behind

Review

Star Trek: Lower Decks Episode 306 “Hear All, Trust Nothing” Review: Returning to what we left behind

Review Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 Episode 6 “Hear All, Trust Nothing” The Cerritos makes a surprise stop at everyone’s favorite Cardassian-turned-Federation space...

September 29, 2022
Star Trek: Prodigy: Supernova Review Star Trek: Prodigy: Supernova Review

Review

Star Trek: Prodigy: Supernova Game Review

A Star Trek video game geared toward a younger demographic that the whole family can enjoy.

October 14, 2022
Star Trek: Lower Decks "Crisis Point 2: Paradoxus" Review: A season 3 masterpiece Star Trek: Lower Decks "Crisis Point 2: Paradoxus" Review: A season 3 masterpiece

Review

Star Trek: Lower Decks “Crisis Point 2: Paradoxus” Review: A season 3 masterpiece

"Crisis Point 2 is twice as good as the original."

October 13, 2022
Star Trek: Lower Decks Episode 308 "Crisis Point 2: Paradoxus" New Images + Preview Star Trek: Lower Decks Episode 308 "Crisis Point 2: Paradoxus" New Images + Preview

News

Star Trek: Lower Decks Episode 308 “Crisis Point 2: Paradoxus” New Images + Preview

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 Episode 8 “Crisis Point 2: Paradoxus” Star Trek: Lower Decks returns on Thursday (October 13) with the eighth...

October 10, 2022

AboutContactTip UsTerms of UsePrivacy Notice

TrekNews.net, the website, the promotion thereof and/or any exhibition of material created by TrekNews.net is not endorsed or sponsored by or affiliated with CBS/Paramount Pictures or the STAR TREK franchise.


© 2011–2022 TrekNews.net