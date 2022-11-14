New photos + preview of Star Trek: Prodigy Episode 14 “Crossroads”

Preview:
Star Trek: Prodigy Episode 14 “Crossroads”
is back this Thursday with the series’ 14th episode “Crossroads”. Star Trek: Prodigy
Written by
Lisa Schultz Boyd, the episode is directed by Steve In Chang Ahn and Sung Shin.
“Crossroads” will be available to stream on Paramount+ beginning
Thursday, November 17th. Official synopsis:
When the crew attempts to secure transport to the Federation, they unwittingly cross paths with the Vice Admiral who is hunting them.
Photos
STAR TREK: PRODIGY: “Crossroads” #114 — Rylee Alazraqui as Rok-Tahk, Jason Mantzoukas as Jankom Pog, Angus Imrie as Zero, Ella Purnell as Gwyn and Brett Gray as Dal, in STAR TREK: PRODIGY streaming on Paramount+ Photo: Nickelodeon/Paramount+ ©2022 VIACOM INTERNATIONAL. All Rights Reserved.
STAR TREK: PRODIGY: “Crossroads” #114 — Kate Mulgrew as Janeway in STAR TREK: PRODIGY streaming on Paramount+ Photo: Nickelodeon/Paramount+ ©2022 VIACOM INTERNATIONAL. All Rights Reserved.
STAR TREK: PRODIGY: “Crossroads” #114 — Daveed Diggs as Commander Tyses in STAR TREK: PRODIGY streaming on Paramount+ Photo: Nickelodeon/Paramount+ ©2022 VIACOM INTERNATIONAL. All Rights Reserved.
STAR TREK: PRODIGY: “Crossroads” #114 — Daveed Diggs as Commander Tyses, Kate Mulgrew as Janeway, Ensign Asencia as Jameela Jamil, John Noble as The Diviner and Jason Alexander as Dr. Noum in STAR TREK: PRODIGY streaming on Paramount+ Photo: Nickelodeon/Paramount+ ©2022 VIACOM INTERNATIONAL. All Rights Reserved.
STAR TREK: PRODIGY: “Crossroads” #114 — Kate Mulgrew as Janeway in STAR TREK: PRODIGY streaming on Paramount+ Photo: Nickelodeon/Paramount+ ©2022 VIACOM INTERNATIONAL. All Rights Reserved.
STAR TREK: PRODIGY: “Crossroads” #114 — Rylee Alazraqui as Rok-Tahk in STAR TREK: PRODIGY streaming on Paramount+ Photo: Nickelodeon/Paramount+ ©2022 VIACOM INTERNATIONAL. All Rights Reserved.
STAR TREK: PRODIGY: “Crossroads” #114 — Rylee Alazraqui as Rok-Tahk, Billy Campbell as Thadiun Okona, Kate Mulgrew as Janeway and Brett Gray as Dal in STAR TREK: PRODIGY streaming on Paramount+ Photo: Nickelodeon/Paramount+ ©2022 VIACOM INTERNATIONAL. All Rights Reserved.
STAR TREK: PRODIGY: “Crossroads” #114 — Angus Imrie as Zero, Brett Gray as Dal, Ella Purnell as Gwyn, Jason Mantzoukas as Jankom Pog and Kate Mulgrew as Janeway in STAR TREK: PRODIGY streaming on Paramount+ Photo: Nickelodeon/Paramount+ ©2022 VIACOM INTERNATIONAL. All Rights Reserved.
STAR TREK: PRODIGY: “Crossroads” #114 — Brook Chalmersin as Xindi Sentry #1,Xindi Sentry #2, Xindi Sentry #3 in STAR TREK: PRODIGY streaming on Paramount+ Photo: Nickelodeon/Paramount+ ©2022 VIACOM INTERNATIONAL. All Rights Reserved.
STAR TREK: PRODIGY: “Crossroads” #114 — Rylee Alazraqui as Rok-Tahk, Jason Mantzoukas as Jankom Pog, Thadiun Okona as Billy Campbell, Angus Imrie as Zero, Ella Purnell as Gwyn and Brett Gray as Dal in STAR TREK: PRODIGY streaming on Paramount+ Photo: Nickelodeon/Paramount+ ©2022 VIACOM INTERNATIONAL. All Rights Reserved.
STAR TREK: PRODIGY: “Crossroads” #114 — Ella Purnell as Gwyn, Billy Campbell as Thadiun Okona, Rylee Alazraqui as Rok-Tahk, Angus Imrie as Zero and Brett Gray as Dal in STAR TREK: PRODIGY streaming on Paramount+ Photo: Nickelodeon/Paramount+ ©2022 VIACOM INTERNATIONAL. All Rights Reserved.
STAR TREK: PRODIGY: “Crossroads” #114 — Brett Gray as Dal in STAR TREK: PRODIGY streaming on Paramount+ Photo: Nickelodeon/Paramount+ ©2022 VIACOM INTERNATIONAL. All Rights Reserved.
STAR TREK: PRODIGY: “Crossroads” #114 — Ensign Asencia as Jameela Jamil, Daveed Diggs as Commander Tyses, Kate Mulgrew as Janeway and Jason Alexander as Dr. Noum in STAR TREK: PRODIGY streaming on Paramount+ Photo: Nickelodeon/Paramount+ ©2022 VIACOM INTERNATIONAL. All Rights Reserved.
STAR TREK: PRODIGY: “Crossroads” #114 — Ella Purnell as Gwyn in STAR TREK: PRODIGY streaming on Paramount+ Photo: Nickelodeon/Paramount+ ©2022 VIACOM INTERNATIONAL. All Rights Reserved.
STAR TREK: PRODIGY: “Crossroads” #114 — Jason Alexander as Doctor Noum and Jason Mantzoukas as Jankom Pog in STAR TREK: PRODIGY streaming on Paramount+ Photo: Nickelodeon/Paramount+ ©2022 VIACOM INTERNATIONAL. All Rights Reserved.
STAR TREK: PRODIGY: “Crossroads” #114 — Billy Campbell as Thadiun Okona in STAR TREK: PRODIGY streaming on Paramount+ Photo: Nickelodeon/Paramount+ ©2022 VIACOM INTERNATIONAL. All Rights Reserved.
Remaining first-season episodes
After this week’s installment, there will be six episodes left in
Prodigy’s first season, which runs through the end of the year.
Star Trek: Prodigy stars Kate Mulgrew (Admiral Janeway/Hologram Janeway), Brett Gray (Dal), Rylee Alazraqui (Rok-Tahk), Angus Imrie (Zero), Ella Purnell (Gwyn), Jason Mantzoukas (Jankom Pog), Dee Bradley Baker (Murf), along with Billy Campbell (Captain Okona) and Robert Beltran (Chakotay).
