New photos + preview of Star Trek: Prodigy Episode 15 "Masquerade"

Preview:
Star Trek: Prodigy Episode 15 “Masquerade”
is back this Thursday with the series’ 15th episode “ Star Trek: Prodigy Masquerade“.
Written by
Nikhil S. Jayaram and directed by Sung Shin, “Masquerade” will be available to stream on Paramount+ beginning Thursday, November 24th. Official synopsis:
Trapped in the Neutral Zone, the crew encounters a rogue geneticist who sheds light on Dal’s past.
Photos:
STAR TREK: PRODIGY: “Masquerade” #115 — Dee Bradley Baker as Murf in STAR TREK: PRODIGY streaming on Paramount+ Photo: Nickelodeon/Paramount+ ©2022 VIACOM INTERNATIONAL. All Rights Reserved.
STAR TREK: PRODIGY: “Masquerade” #115 — Brett Gray as Dal, Rylee Alazraqui as Rok-Tahk and Zero, Ella Purnell as Gwyn in STAR TREK: PRODIGY streaming on Paramount+ Photo: Nickelodeon/Paramount+ ©2022 VIACOM INTERNATIONAL. All Rights Reserved.
STAR TREK: PRODIGY: “Masquerade” #115 — Brett Gray as Dal, Thadiun Okona as Billy Campbell, Rylee Alazraqui as Rok-Tahk, Angus Imrie as Zero and Ella Purnell as Gwyn and in STAR TREK: PRODIGY streaming on Paramount+ Photo: Nickelodeon/Paramount+ ©2022 VIACOM INTERNATIONAL. All Rights Reserved.
STAR TREK: PRODIGY: “Masquerade” #115 — Daveed Diggs as Commander Tyses and Kate Mulgrew as Janeway in STAR TREK: PRODIGY streaming on Paramount+ Photo: Nickelodeon/Paramount+ ©2022 VIACOM INTERNATIONAL. All Rights Reserved.
STAR TREK: PRODIGY: “Masquerade” #115 — Kate Mulgrew as Janeway in STAR TREK: PRODIGY streaming on Paramount+ Photo: Nickelodeon/Paramount+ ©2022 VIACOM INTERNATIONAL. All Rights Reserved.
STAR TREK: PRODIGY: “Masquerade” #115 — Jason Mantzoukas as Jankom Pog in STAR TREK: PRODIGY streaming on Paramount+ Photo: Nickelodeon/Paramount+ ©2022 VIACOM INTERNATIONAL. All Rights Reserved.
STAR TREK: PRODIGY: “Masquerade” #115 — Ensign Asencia as Jameela Jamil and John Noble as The Diviner in STAR TREK: PRODIGY streaming on Paramount+ Photo: Nickelodeon/Paramount+ ©2022 VIACOM INTERNATIONAL. All Rights Reserved.
STAR TREK: PRODIGY: “Masquerade” #115 — Rylee Alazraqui as Rok-Tahk and Brett Gray as Dal in STAR TREK: PRODIGY streaming on Paramount+ Photo: Nickelodeon/Paramount+ ©2022 VIACOM INTERNATIONAL. All Rights Reserved.
STAR TREK: PRODIGY: “Masquerade” #115 — Brett Gray as Dal in STAR TREK: PRODIGY streaming on Paramount+ Photo: Nickelodeon/Paramount+ ©2022 VIACOM INTERNATIONAL. All Rights Reserved.
STAR TREK: PRODIGY: “Masquerade” #115 — Brett Gray as Dal and Amy Hill as Dr. Torgo in STAR TREK: PRODIGY streaming on Paramount+ Photo: Nickelodeon/Paramount+ ©2022 VIACOM INTERNATIONAL. All Rights Reserved.
STAR TREK: PRODIGY: “Masquerade” #115 –Thadiun Okona as Billy Campbell and Amy Hill as Dr. Torgo in STAR TREK: PRODIGY streaming on Paramount+ Photo: Nickelodeon/Paramount+ ©2022 VIACOM INTERNATIONAL. All Rights Reserved.
STAR TREK: PRODIGY: “Masquerade” #115 — Brett Gray as Dal, Ella Purnell as Gwyn, Kate Mugrew as Janeway, Jason Mantzoukas as Jankom Pog and Rylee Alazraqui as Rok-Tahk in STAR TREK: PRODIGY streaming on Paramount+ Photo: Nickelodeon/Paramount+ ©2022 VIACOM INTERNATIONAL. All Rights Reserved.
STAR TREK: PRODIGY: “Masquerade” #115 — Jason Mantzoukas as Jankom Pog, Rylee Alazraqui as Rok-Tahk, Thadiun Okona as Billy Campbell, Brett Gray as Dal, Kate Mugrew as Janeway and Ella Purnell as Gwyn in STAR TREK: PRODIGY streaming on Paramount+ Photo: Nickelodeon/Paramount+ ©2022 VIACOM INTERNATIONAL. All Rights Reserved.
STAR TREK: PRODIGY: “Masquerade” #115 — Brett Gray as Dal, Kete MUlgrew as Janeway, Thadiun Okona as Billy Campbell and Jason Mantzoukas as Jankom Pog in STAR TREK: PRODIGY streaming on Paramount+ Photo: Nickelodeon/Paramount+ ©2022 VIACOM INTERNATIONAL. All Rights Reserved.
STAR TREK: PRODIGY: “Masquerade” #115 — Brett Gray as Dal and Ella Purnell as Gwyn in STAR TREK: PRODIGY streaming on Paramount+ Photo: Nickelodeon/Paramount+ ©2022 VIACOM INTERNATIONAL. All Rights Reserved.
STAR TREK: PRODIGY: “Masquerade” #115 — Jason Mantzoukas as Jankom Pog in STAR TREK: PRODIGY streaming on Paramount+ Photo: Nickelodeon/Paramount+ ©2022 VIACOM INTERNATIONAL. All Rights Reserved.
STAR TREK: PRODIGY: “Masquerade” #115 — Ella Purnell as Gwyn, Jason Mantzoukas as Jankom Pog, Rylee Alazraqui as Rok-Tahk, Thadiun Okona as Billy Campbell, Angus Imrie as Zero, Ella Purnell as Gwyn and Brett Gray as Dal in STAR TREK: PRODIGY streaming on Paramount+ Photo: Nickelodeon/Paramount+ ©2022 VIACOM INTERNATIONAL. All Rights Reserved.
STAR TREK: PRODIGY: “Masquerade” #115 — Rylee Alazraqui as Rok-Tahk as Dee Bradley Baker as Murf in STAR TREK: PRODIGY streaming on Paramount+ Photo: Nickelodeon/Paramount+ ©2022 VIACOM INTERNATIONAL. All Rights Reserved. Remaining first-season episodes
After this week’s installment, there will be just five episodes left in
Prodigy’s first season, which runs through the end of the year.
Star Trek: Prodigy stars Kate Mulgrew (Admiral Janeway/Hologram Janeway), Brett Gray (Dal), Rylee Alazraqui (Rok-Tahk), Angus Imrie (Zero), Ella Purnell (Gwyn), Jason Mantzoukas (Jankom Pog), Dee Bradley Baker (Murf), along with Billy Campbell (Captain Okona) and Robert Beltran (Chakotay).
Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on
Star Trek: Prodigy, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Lower Decks, and more.
You can follow us on
Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.