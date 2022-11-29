Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

9 new photos + preview of Star Trek: Prodigy Episode 16 “Preludes”

Published

9 new photos + preview of Star Trek: Prodigy Episode 16 "Preludes"
Paramount+

Preview: Star Trek: Prodigy Episode 16 “Preludes”

Star Trek: Prodigy is back this Thursday with the series’ 16th episode “Preludes“.

A collective effort by the Prodigy season one writers’ room (Kevin & Dan Hageman, Julie Benson, Shawna Benson, Lisa Schultz Boyd, Nikhil S. Jayaram, Diandra Pendleton-Thompson, Chad Quandt, Aaron J. Waltke) and directed by the duo of Steve In Chang Ahn and Sung Shin, “Preludes” will be available to stream on Paramount+ beginning Thursday, December 1.

Official synopsis:

A Starfleet Admiral digs into the past of the Protostar crew. Meanwhile, the Diviner recalls his life’s mission.

Photos:

STAR TREK: PRODIGY: “Preludes” EP#116 — Daveed Diggs as Commander Tyses and Kate Mulgrew as Janeway in STAR TREK: PRODIGY streaming on Paramount+ Photo: Nickelodeon/Paramount+ ©2022 VIACOM INTERNATIONAL. All Rights Reserved.
STAR TREK: PRODIGY: “Preludes” EP#116 — Brett Gray as Dal and Ella Purnell as Gwyn in STAR TREK: PRODIGY streaming on Paramount+ Photo: Nickelodeon/Paramount+ ©2022 VIACOM INTERNATIONAL. All Rights Reserved.
STAR TREK: PRODIGY: “Preludes” EP#116 — Jason Mantzoukas as Jankom Pog in STAR TREK: PRODIGY streaming on Paramount+ Photo: Nickelodeon/Paramount+ ©2022 VIACOM INTERNATIONAL. All Rights Reserved.
STAR TREK: PRODIGY: “Preludes” EP#116 — Ella Purnell as Gwyn, Angus Imrie as Zero, Dee Bradley Baker as Murf and Brett Gray as Dal in STAR TREK: PRODIGY streaming on Paramount+ Photo: Nickelodeon/Paramount+ ©2022 VIACOM INTERNATIONAL. All Rights Reserved.
STAR TREK: PRODIGY: “Preludes” EP#116 — Ella Purnell as Gwyn, Rylee Alazraqui as Rok-Tahk, and Dee Bradley Baker as Murf in STAR TREK: PRODIGY streaming on Paramount+ Photo: Nickelodeon/Paramount+ ©2022 VIACOM INTERNATIONAL. All Rights Reserved.
STAR TREK: PRODIGY: “Preludes” EP#116 — Jason Mantzoukas as Jankom Pog, Angus Imrie as Zero and Brett Gray as Dal in STAR TREK: PRODIGY streaming on Paramount+ Photo: Nickelodeon/Paramount+ ©2022 VIACOM INTERNATIONAL. All Rights Reserved.
STAR TREK: PRODIGY: “Preludes” EP#116 — Brett Gray as Dal, Dee Bradley Baker as Murf, Rylee Alazraqui as Rok-Tahk, Ella Purnell as Gwyn and Angus Imrie as Zero in STAR TREK: PRODIGY streaming on Paramount+ Photo: Nickelodeon/Paramount+ ©2022 VIACOM INTERNATIONAL. All Rights Reserved.
STAR TREK: PRODIGY: “Preludes” EP#116 — Brett Gray as Dal in STAR TREK: PRODIGY streaming on Paramount+ Photo: Nickelodeon/Paramount+ ©2022 VIACOM INTERNATIONAL. All Rights Reserved.
STAR TREK: PRODIGY: “Preludes” EP#116 — Kate Mulgrew as Janeway in STAR TREK: PRODIGY streaming on Paramount+ Photo: Nickelodeon/Paramount+ ©2022 VIACOM INTERNATIONAL. All Rights Reserved.

Remaining first-season episodes

After this week’s installment, there will be just four episodes left in Prodigy’s first season, which runs through the end of the year.

December 8, 2022 – “Ghost in the Machine”
December 15, 2022 – “Mindwalk”
December 22, 2022 – “Supernova, Part I”
December 29, 2022 – “Supernova, Part II”

Star Trek: Prodigy stars Kate Mulgrew (Admiral Janeway/Hologram Janeway), Brett Gray (Dal), Rylee Alazraqui (Rok-Tahk), Angus Imrie (Zero), Ella Purnell (Gwyn), Jason Mantzoukas (Jankom Pog), Dee Bradley Baker (Murf), along with Billy Campbell (Captain Okona) and Robert Beltran (Chakotay).

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Prodigy, Star Trek: PicardStar Trek: Strange New WorldsStar Trek: DiscoveryStar Trek: Lower Decks, and more.

You can follow us on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram.

In this article:, ,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Facebook

Twitter

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Articles

Star Trek: Prodigy: Supernova Review Star Trek: Prodigy: Supernova Review

Review

Star Trek: Prodigy: Supernova Game Review

A Star Trek video game geared toward a younger demographic that the whole family can enjoy.

October 14, 2022
Star Trek: Prodigy Episode 13 "All the World's a Stage" Review Star Trek: Prodigy Episode 13 "All the World's a Stage" Review

Review

Star Trek: Prodigy Episode 13 “All the World’s a Stage” Review: One man does indeed play many parts

Review: Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1 Episode 13 “All the World’s a Stage” This week’s Star Trek: Prodigy not only tells a story relevant...

November 10, 2022
Star Trek: Lower Decks "Crisis Point 2: Paradoxus" Review: A season 3 masterpiece Star Trek: Lower Decks "Crisis Point 2: Paradoxus" Review: A season 3 masterpiece

Review

Star Trek: Lower Decks “Crisis Point 2: Paradoxus” Review: A season 3 masterpiece

"Crisis Point 2 is twice as good as the original."

October 13, 2022
ReedPop's Star Trek: Mission Seattle convention has been cancelled ReedPop's Star Trek: Mission Seattle convention has been cancelled

Conventions and Events

ReedPop’s Star Trek: Mission Seattle convention has been cancelled

Following weeks of speculation on social media, convention organizer ReedPop has officially announced the cancellation of the Star Trek: Mission Seattle event — previously...

November 17, 2022

AboutContactTip UsTerms of UsePrivacy Notice

TrekNews.net, the website, the promotion thereof and/or any exhibition of material created by TrekNews.net is not endorsed or sponsored by or affiliated with CBS/Paramount Pictures or the STAR TREK franchise.


We're now on Mastodon.


© 2011–2022 TrekNews.net