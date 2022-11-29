9 new photos + preview of Star Trek: Prodigy Episode 16 “Preludes”

Preview: Star Trek: Prodigy Episode 16 “Preludes” Star Trek: Prodigy is back this Thursday with the series’ 16th episode “Preludes“. A collective effort by the Prodigy season one writers’ room (Kevin & Dan Hageman, Julie Benson, Shawna Benson, Lisa Schultz Boyd, Nikhil S. Jayaram, Diandra Pendleton-Thompson, Chad Quandt, Aaron J. Waltke) and directed by the duo of Steve In Chang Ahn and Sung Shin, “Preludes” will be available to stream on Paramount+ beginning Thursday, December 1. Official synopsis: A Starfleet Admiral digs into the past of the Protostar crew. Meanwhile, the Diviner recalls his life’s mission. Photos: STAR TREK: PRODIGY: “Preludes” EP#116 — Daveed Diggs as Commander Tyses and Kate Mulgrew as Janeway in STAR TREK: PRODIGY streaming on Paramount+ Photo: Nickelodeon/Paramount+ ©2022 VIACOM INTERNATIONAL. All Rights Reserved. STAR TREK: PRODIGY: “Preludes” EP#116 — Brett Gray as Dal and Ella Purnell as Gwyn in STAR TREK: PRODIGY streaming on Paramount+ Photo: Nickelodeon/Paramount+ ©2022 VIACOM INTERNATIONAL. All Rights Reserved. STAR TREK: PRODIGY: “Preludes” EP#116 — Jason Mantzoukas as Jankom Pog in STAR TREK: PRODIGY streaming on Paramount+ Photo: Nickelodeon/Paramount+ ©2022 VIACOM INTERNATIONAL. All Rights Reserved. STAR TREK: PRODIGY: “Preludes” EP#116 — Ella Purnell as Gwyn, Angus Imrie as Zero, Dee Bradley Baker as Murf and Brett Gray as Dal in STAR TREK: PRODIGY streaming on Paramount+ Photo: Nickelodeon/Paramount+ ©2022 VIACOM INTERNATIONAL. All Rights Reserved. STAR TREK: PRODIGY: “Preludes” EP#116 — Ella Purnell as Gwyn, Rylee Alazraqui as Rok-Tahk, and Dee Bradley Baker as Murf in STAR TREK: PRODIGY streaming on Paramount+ Photo: Nickelodeon/Paramount+ ©2022 VIACOM INTERNATIONAL. All Rights Reserved. STAR TREK: PRODIGY: “Preludes” EP#116 — Jason Mantzoukas as Jankom Pog, Angus Imrie as Zero and Brett Gray as Dal in STAR TREK: PRODIGY streaming on Paramount+ Photo: Nickelodeon/Paramount+ ©2022 VIACOM INTERNATIONAL. All Rights Reserved. STAR TREK: PRODIGY: “Preludes” EP#116 — Brett Gray as Dal, Dee Bradley Baker as Murf, Rylee Alazraqui as Rok-Tahk, Ella Purnell as Gwyn and Angus Imrie as Zero in STAR TREK: PRODIGY streaming on Paramount+ Photo: Nickelodeon/Paramount+ ©2022 VIACOM INTERNATIONAL. All Rights Reserved. STAR TREK: PRODIGY: “Preludes” EP#116 — Brett Gray as Dal in STAR TREK: PRODIGY streaming on Paramount+ Photo: Nickelodeon/Paramount+ ©2022 VIACOM INTERNATIONAL. All Rights Reserved. STAR TREK: PRODIGY: “Preludes” EP#116 — Kate Mulgrew as Janeway in STAR TREK: PRODIGY streaming on Paramount+ Photo: Nickelodeon/Paramount+ ©2022 VIACOM INTERNATIONAL. All Rights Reserved. Remaining first-season episodes After this week’s installment, there will be just four episodes left in Prodigy’s first season, which runs through the end of the year. December 8, 2022 – “Ghost in the Machine”

December 15, 2022 – “Mindwalk”

December 22, 2022 – “Supernova, Part I”

December 29, 2022 – "Supernova, Part II" Star Trek: Prodigy stars Kate Mulgrew (Admiral Janeway/Hologram Janeway), Brett Gray (Dal), Rylee Alazraqui (Rok-Tahk), Angus Imrie (Zero), Ella Purnell (Gwyn), Jason Mantzoukas (Jankom Pog), Dee Bradley Baker (Murf), along with Billy Campbell (Captain Okona) and Robert Beltran (Chakotay).

