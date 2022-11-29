9 new photos + preview of Star Trek: Prodigy Episode 16 “Preludes”

Star Trek: Prodigy is back this Thursday with the series’ 16th episode “Preludes“.
A collective effort by the Prodigy season one writers’ room (Kevin & Dan Hageman, Julie Benson, Shawna Benson, Lisa Schultz Boyd, Nikhil S. Jayaram, Diandra Pendleton-Thompson, Chad Quandt, Aaron J. Waltke) and directed by the duo of Steve In Chang Ahn and Sung Shin, “Preludes” will be available to stream on Paramount+ beginning Thursday, December 1.
Official synopsis:
A Starfleet Admiral digs into the past of the Protostar crew. Meanwhile, the Diviner recalls his life’s mission.
Photos:
Remaining first-season episodes
After this week’s installment, there will be just four episodes left in Prodigy’s first season, which runs through the end of the year.
December 8, 2022 – “Ghost in the Machine” December 15, 2022 – “Mindwalk” December 22, 2022 – “Supernova, Part I” December 29, 2022 – “Supernova, Part II”
Star Trek: Prodigy stars Kate Mulgrew (Admiral Janeway/Hologram Janeway), Brett Gray (Dal), Rylee Alazraqui (Rok-Tahk), Angus Imrie (Zero), Ella Purnell (Gwyn), Jason Mantzoukas (Jankom Pog), Dee Bradley Baker (Murf), along with Billy Campbell (Captain Okona) and Robert Beltran (Chakotay).
Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Prodigy, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Lower Decks, and more.