New photos + preview of Star Trek: Prodigy Episode 17 “Ghost in the Machine”

Preview: Star Trek: Prodigy Episode 17 “Ghost in the Machine” Star Trek: Prodigy is back this Thursday with the series’ 17th episode “Ghost in the Machine“. Written by Chad Quandt and directed by the duo of Andrew L. Schmid, “Ghost in the Machine” will be available to stream on Paramount+ beginning Thursday, December 8. Official synopsis: When the crew gets trapped in the holodeck by a mysterious malfunction, they aren’t sure what’s programmed or what’s real. Photos: STAR TREK: PRODIGY: “Ghost in the Machine” – EP#117 — Kate Mulgrew as Janeway in STAR TREK: PRODIGY streaming on Paramount+ Photo: Nickelodeon/Paramount+ ©2022 VIACOM INTERNATIONAL. All Rights Reserved. STAR TREK: PRODIGY: “Ghost in the Machine” – EP#117 — Ella Purnell as Gwyn, Jason Mantzoukas as Jankom Pog, Brett Gray as Dal, Dee Bradley Baker as Murf and Rylee Alazraqui as Rok-Tahk in STAR TREK: PRODIGY streaming on Paramount+ Photo: Nickelodeon/Paramount+ ©2022 VIACOM INTERNATIONAL. All Rights Reserved. Remaining first-season episodes After this week’s installment, there will be just three episodes left in Prodigy’s first season, which runs through the end of the year.



December 15, 2022 – “Mindwalk”

December 22, 2022 – “Supernova, Part I”

December 29, 2022 – “Supernova, Part II” Star Trek: Prodigy stars Kate Mulgrew (Admiral Janeway/Hologram Janeway), Brett Gray (Dal), Rylee Alazraqui (Rok-Tahk), Angus Imrie (Zero), Ella Purnell (Gwyn), Jason Mantzoukas (Jankom Pog), Dee Bradley Baker (Murf), along with Billy Campbell (Captain Okona) and Robert Beltran (Chakotay). Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Prodigy, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Lower Decks, and more. You can follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Written By TrekNews.net Staff