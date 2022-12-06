Connect with us

Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 arrives on Blu-ray & DVD + details on our giveaway

Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 arrives on Blu-ray & DVD + details on our giveaway
Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 now available on Blu-ray, DVD and Blu-ray Steelbook

The fourth season of Star Trek: Discovery arrives on Blu-ray and DVD today (Dec. 6). To celebrate that release, TrekNews.net has partnered with Paramount Home Entertainment to give away two Blu-ray Steelbook copies to our readers.

Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 limited-edition Blu-ray Steelbok, Blu-ray and DVD cover art
Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 limited-edition Blu-ray Steelbok, Blu-ray and DVD cover art

Features:

In addition to all 13 season four episodes, the Blu-ray, DVD, Limited Edition Blu-Ray Steelbook and Digital offers over 90 minutes of special features, including:

  • STAR TREK DISCOVERY: THE VOYAGE OF SEASON 4 – A continuation of the series, this behind-the-scenes featurette includes writers and producers as they discuss how their visions were realized by the cast, sets, costumes and props in Season Four.
  • BEING MICHAEL BURNHAM: THE CAPTAIN’S LOG – From Sonequa Martin-Green, fans are taken through her personal journey as Captain Michael Burnham. Follow Martin-Green, as she sits in the Captain’s chair and shares intimate videos taken throughout the season, behind-the-scenes moments and interviews.
  • CREATING SPACE – Fans can explore the VFX department to see their use of an AR wall for the immersive on-screen experience created for The Holodeck, which utilizes the largest AR wall to date.
  • THE TOLL IT TOOK – From the writer’s room and prop building to costume fittings, the production stage and post, the cast and crew discuss the toll COVID took during the development of Season Four.
  • COMMENTARY: EPISODE 413 – COMING HOME (Exclusive)
  • DELETED SCENES (Exclusive)
  • GAG REEL (Exclusive)

  • 401: “Kobayashi Maru”
  • 402: “Anomaly”
  • 403: “Choose to Live”
  • 404: “All Is Possible”
  • 405: “The Examples”
  • 406: “Stormy Weather”
  • 407: “…But to Connect”
  • 408: “All In”
  • 409: “Rubicon”
  • 410: “The Galactic Barrier”
  • 411: “Rosetta”
  • 412: “Species Ten-C”
  • 413: “Coming Home”

Enter to win Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 on Blu-ray

As a TrekNews.net reader, all you have to do for a chance to win Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 on Blu-ray Steelbook is follow us on Twitter and retweet this tweet and/or like our page on Facebook and share this post.

This giveaway is open to residents of the U.S. only. Winners will be contacted by Friday, December 9, 2022. Good luck!

Discovery season four stars Sonequa Martin-Green (“Commander Michael Burnham”), Doug Jones (“Commander Saru”), Anthony Rapp (“Lt. Commander Paul Stamets”), Mary Wiseman (“Ensign Sylvia Tilly”), Wilson Cruz (“Dr. Hugh Culber”), David Ajala (“Cleveland “Book” Booker”), Blu del Barrio (“Adira”) and Ian Alexander (“Gray”).

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Prodigy, and more.

You can follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

