New photos + preview of Star Trek: Prodigy Episode 18 “Mindwalk”

Published

Paramount+

Preview: Star Trek: Prodigy Episode 18 “Mindwalk”

Star Trek: Prodigy is back this Thursday with the series’ 18th episode “Mindwalk“.

Written by Julie Benson and Shawna Benson and directed by Sung Shin, “Mindwalk” will be available to stream on Paramount+ beginning Thursday, December 15.

Official synopsis:

Desperate to warn Starfleet of their dilemma, a daring experiment goes awry as Dal inadvertently swaps minds with a Starfleet Vice Admiral.

Photos:

STAR TREK: PRODIGY: “Mindwalk” – 118 – — Rylee Alazraqui as Rok-Tahk, Brett Gray as Dal, Ella Purnell as Gwyn, Jason Mantzoukas as Jankom Pog and Angus Imrie as Zero in STAR TREK: PRODIGY streaming on Paramount+ Photo: Nickelodeon/Paramount+ ©2022 VIACOM INTERNATIONAL. All Rights Reserved.
STAR TREK: PRODIGY: “Mindwalk” – 118 – — Brett Gray as Dal and Angus Imrie as Zero, in STAR TREK: PRODIGY streaming on Paramount+ Photo: Nickelodeon/Paramount+ ©2022 VIACOM INTERNATIONAL. All Rights Reserved.
STAR TREK: PRODIGY: “Mindwalk” – 118 – — Jason Mantzoukas as Jankom Pog in STAR TREK: PRODIGY streaming on Paramount+ Photo: Nickelodeon/Paramount+ ©2022 VIACOM INTERNATIONAL. All Rights Reserved.
STAR TREK: PRODIGY: “Mindwalk” – 118 – — Daveed Diggs as Commander Tyses , Jason Alexander as Dr. Noum and Ensign Asencia as Jameela Jamil in STAR TREK: PRODIGY streaming on Paramount+ Photo: Nickelodeon/Paramount+ ©2022 VIACOM INTERNATIONAL. All Rights Reserved.
STAR TREK: PRODIGY: “Mindwalk” – 118 – — Ella Purnell as Gwyn, Brett Gray as Dal, Dee Bradley Baker as Murf, Angus Imrie as Zero, Jason Mantzoukas as Jankom Pog and Rylee Alazraqui as Rok-Tahk in STAR TREK: PRODIGY streaming on Paramount+ Photo: Nickelodeon/Paramount+ ©2022 VIACOM INTERNATIONAL. All Rights Reserved.

Remaining first-season episodes

After this week’s installment, there will be just two episodes left in Prodigy’s first season, which runs through the end of the year.

December 22, 2022 – “Supernova, Part I”
December 29, 2022 – “Supernova, Part II”

Star Trek: Prodigy stars Kate Mulgrew (Admiral Janeway/Hologram Janeway), Brett Gray (Dal), Rylee Alazraqui (Rok-Tahk), Angus Imrie (Zero), Ella Purnell (Gwyn), Jason Mantzoukas (Jankom Pog), Dee Bradley Baker (Murf), along with Billy Campbell (Captain Okona) and Robert Beltran (Chakotay).

