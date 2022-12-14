Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1 Arrives March 21 On Blu-Ray & DVD

Published

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1 Arrives March 21 On Blu-Ray & DVD
Paramount Home Entertainment

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1 coming to Blu-ray, DVD and Blu-ray Steelbook this spring

The first season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds arrives on Blu-ray and DVD on March 21, 2023.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds - Season One limited-edition Blu-ray Steelbok, Blu-ray and DVD cover art
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds – Season One limited-edition Blu-ray Steelbook, Blu-ray and DVD cover art

Season One Episodes:

  • 101: “Strange New Worlds”
  • 102: “Children of the Comet”
  • 103: “Ghosts of Illvria”
  • 104: “Memento Mori”
  • 105: “Spock Amok”
  • 106: “Lift Us Where Suffering Cannot Reach”
  • 107: “The Serene Squall”
  • 108: “The Elvsian Kingdom”
  • 109: “All Those Who Wander’
  • 110: “A Quality of Mercy”

Bonus Features:

In addition to all ten of the first season episodes, Blu-ray, DVD and limited-edition Blu-Ray Steelbook offers over 90 minutes of special features, including:

  • PIKE’S PEAK (Exclusive) – Anson Mount takes fans through his journey as Captain Christopher Pike in the first season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, providing a glimpse into his portrayal with intimate footage throughout the season.

  • WORLD BUILDING – Led by Production Designer Jonathan Lee and his team, the season’s production design utilized cutting-edge technology to create worlds prior to shoots, allowing the actors to fully immerse themselves into scenes rather than imagine the worlds around them in a green room. Through interviews with producers, cast and crew, fans will learn about the expertise involved in the development process and how the powerful technology was seamlessly integrated into the show.

  • EXPLORING NEW WORLDS (Exclusive) – Fans will explore the storylines and characters that bring Star Trek: Strange New Worlds to life with writers, cast and crew.

  • COMMENTARY: ANSON MOUNT & AKIVA GOLDSMAN STRANGE NEW WORLDS (Exclusive)

  • DELETED SCENES (Exclusive)

  • GAG REEL (Exclusive)

According to the press release, the collections will be released internationally on the following dates:

United Kingdom – March 20, 2023
Australia – March 29, 2023

Strange New Worlds stars Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Ethan Peck as Spock, Rebecca Romijn as Una Chin-Riley (a.k.a. Number One), Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M’Benga, Christina Chong as La’an Noonien Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Cadet Nyota Uhura, Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas, and Bruce Horak as Hemmer.

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Prodigy, and more.

You can follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

In this article:
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Facebook

Twitter

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Articles

ReedPop's Star Trek: Mission Seattle convention has been cancelled ReedPop's Star Trek: Mission Seattle convention has been cancelled

Conventions and Events

ReedPop’s Star Trek: Mission Seattle convention has been cancelled

Following weeks of speculation on social media, convention organizer ReedPop has officially announced the cancellation of the Star Trek: Mission Seattle event — previously...

November 17, 2022
Star Trek: Prodigy Episode 13 "All the World's a Stage" Review Star Trek: Prodigy Episode 13 "All the World's a Stage" Review

Review

Star Trek: Prodigy Episode 13 “All the World’s a Stage” Review: One man does indeed play many parts

Review: Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1 Episode 13 “All the World’s a Stage” This week’s Star Trek: Prodigy not only tells a story relevant...

November 10, 2022
Star Trek: Prodigy Episode 111 "Asylum" Review: The prettiest animated Star Trek series returns with more questions than answers Star Trek: Prodigy Episode 111 "Asylum" Review: The prettiest animated Star Trek series returns with more questions than answers

News

Star Trek: Prodigy Episode 111 “Asylum” Review: The beautifully animated series returns with more questions than answers

Review: Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1 Episode 11 “Asylum” The most-gorgeous animated series out there returns for the second half of its first season,...

October 27, 2022
Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 Finale "The Stars at Night" New Images + Preview Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 Finale "The Stars at Night" New Images + Preview

News

New Images from Star Trek: Lower Decks’ Season 3 Finale “The Stars at Night”

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 Episode 10 “The Stars at Night” Star Trek: Lower Decks returns on Thursday (October 27) with the tenth...

October 25, 2022

AboutContactTip UsTerms of UsePrivacy Notice

TrekNews.net, the website, the promotion thereof and/or any exhibition of material created by TrekNews.net is not endorsed or sponsored by or affiliated with CBS/Paramount Pictures or the STAR TREK franchise.


We're now on Mastodon.


© 2011–2022 TrekNews.net