Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1 Arrives March 21 On Blu-Ray & DVD

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1 coming to Blu-ray, DVD and Blu-ray Steelbook this spring

The first season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds arrives on Blu-ray and DVD on March 21, 2023.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds – Season One limited-edition Blu-ray Steelbook, Blu-ray and DVD cover art

Season One Episodes:

101: “Strange New Worlds”

102: “Children of the Comet”

103: “Ghosts of Illvria”

104: “Memento Mori”

105: “Spock Amok”

106: “Lift Us Where Suffering Cannot Reach”

107: “The Serene Squall”

108: “The Elvsian Kingdom”

109: “All Those Who Wander’

110: “A Quality of Mercy”

Bonus Features:

In addition to all ten of the first season episodes, Blu-ray, DVD and limited-edition Blu-Ray Steelbook offers over 90 minutes of special features, including:

PIKE’S PEAK (Exclusive) – Anson Mount takes fans through his journey as Captain Christopher Pike in the first season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, providing a glimpse into his portrayal with intimate footage throughout the season.





– Anson Mount takes fans through his journey as Captain Christopher Pike in the first season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, providing a glimpse into his portrayal with intimate footage throughout the season. WORLD BUILDING – Led by Production Designer Jonathan Lee and his team, the season’s production design utilized cutting-edge technology to create worlds prior to shoots, allowing the actors to fully immerse themselves into scenes rather than imagine the worlds around them in a green room. Through interviews with producers, cast and crew, fans will learn about the expertise involved in the development process and how the powerful technology was seamlessly integrated into the show.





– Led by Production Designer Jonathan Lee and his team, the season’s production design utilized cutting-edge technology to create worlds prior to shoots, allowing the actors to fully immerse themselves into scenes rather than imagine the worlds around them in a green room. Through interviews with producers, cast and crew, fans will learn about the expertise involved in the development process and how the powerful technology was seamlessly integrated into the show. EXPLORING NEW WORLDS (Exclusive) – Fans will explore the storylines and characters that bring Star Trek: Strange New Worlds to life with writers, cast and crew.





– Fans will explore the storylines and characters that bring Star Trek: Strange New Worlds to life with writers, cast and crew. COMMENTARY: ANSON MOUNT & AKIVA GOLDSMAN – STRANGE NEW WORLDS (Exclusive)





DELETED SCENES (Exclusive)





GAG REEL (Exclusive)

According to the press release, the collections will be released internationally on the following dates:

United Kingdom – March 20, 2023

Australia – March 29, 2023

Strange New Worlds stars Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Ethan Peck as Spock, Rebecca Romijn as Una Chin-Riley (a.k.a. Number One), Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M’Benga, Christina Chong as La’an Noonien Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Cadet Nyota Uhura, Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas, and Bruce Horak as Hemmer.

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Prodigy, and more.

You can follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.