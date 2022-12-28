5 new photos from Star Trek: Prodigy’s first season finale “Supernova, Part II”

Preview: Star Trek: Prodigy Episode 19 “Supernova, Part I”

The first season of Star Trek: Prodigy concludes this week with the second half of the 20-episode season finale, when “Supernova, Part II” lands on Paramount+ this Thursday. The episode is written by series creators Kevin & Dan Hageman and directed by Ben Hibon and will be available to stream on the streaming service Thursday, December 29.

Official synopsis:

As the Federation hangs in the balance, the crew must make the ultimate sacrifice to save Starfleet’s future.

Photos:

STAR TREK: PRODIGY: “Supernova Part 2” EP#119 — Ella Purnell as Gwyn and Brett Gray as Dal in STAR TREK: PRODIGY streaming on Paramount+ Photo: Nickelodeon/Paramount+ ©2022 VIACOM INTERNATIONAL. All Rights Reserved.

STAR TREK: PRODIGY: “Supernova Part 2” EP#119 — Kate Mulgrew as Janeway in STAR TREK: PRODIGY streaming on Paramount+ Photo: Nickelodeon/Paramount+ ©2022 VIACOM INTERNATIONAL. All Rights Reserved.

STAR TREK: PRODIGY: “Supernova Part 2” EP#120 — Kate Mulgrew as Janeway in STAR TREK: PRODIGY streaming on Paramount+ Photo: Nickelodeon/Paramount+ ©2022 VIACOM INTERNATIONAL. All Rights Reserved.

STAR TREK: PRODIGY: “Supernova Part 2” EP#119 — Angus Imrie as Zero, Kate Mulgrew as Janeway and Dee Bradley Baker as Murf in STAR TREK: PRODIGY streaming on Paramount+ Photo: Nickelodeon/Paramount+ ©2022 VIACOM INTERNATIONAL. All Rights Reserved.

STAR TREK: PRODIGY: “Supernova Part 2” EP#119 — Brett Gray as Dal, Kate Mulgrew as Janeway, Dee Bradley Baker as Murf, Rylee Alazraqui as Rok-Tahk and Jason Mantzoukas as Jankom Pog in STAR TREK: PRODIGY streaming on Paramount+ Photo: Nickelodeon/Paramount+ ©2022 VIACOM INTERNATIONAL. All Rights Reserved.

Star Trek: Prodigy stars Kate Mulgrew (Admiral Janeway/Hologram Janeway), Brett Gray (Dal), Rylee Alazraqui (Rok-Tahk), Angus Imrie (Zero), Ella Purnell (Gwyn), Jason Mantzoukas (Jankom Pog), Dee Bradley Baker (Murf), along with Billy Campbell (Captain Okona) and Robert Beltran (Chakotay).

