Annie Wersching, Star Trek: Picard’s Borg Queen, dies at 45

Annie Wersching, who appeared in multiple episodes of the second season of Star Trek: Picard as the Borg Queen died of cancer at 45 on Sunday morning in Los Angeles.

A statement, released by her publicist read:

Our ray of sunshine peacefully left us today.





Annie was diagnosed with cancer in the Summer of 2020. She chose to stay very private with her journey, as she wanted her sole focus to be on her boys. She centered her attention on getting better and holding on to the strong hope pushing her ahead. All her energies were focused on fighting the disease, which she definitely conquered in true Annie fashion many times along the way!





She has moved to another plane, but know that she is truly with us now and always. Her immense love was shared with all of us and it continues on. She always adored the rainbows, birds, flowers and sunshine. These are all part of us now, as we continue to see and feel her every day.





Steve and the boys are truly heartbroken. He shared, “There is a cavernous hole in the soul of this family today. But she left us the tools to fill it. She found wonder in the simplest moment. She didn’t require music to dance. She taught us not to wait for adventure to find you. ‘Go find it. It’s everywhere.’ And find it we shall. As I drove our boys, the true loves of her life, down the winding driveway and street, she would yell BYE! until we were out of earshot and into the world. I can still hear it ringing. Bye my Buddie. ‘I love you little family…’ “



Let’s wrap them and each other in love as we mourn; but also celebrate the truly magnificent, exceptional and beam of light that is Annie and always will be.