Final Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Trailer: “This is the end, my friend”

The final trailer for Star Trek: Picard season 3 is here

The final trailer for the upcoming third season of Star Trek: Picard arrived during halftime of the NFL’s AFC Championship game on Sunday and featured some brand new clips from what will be the final season of the series.

The new trailer opens with Picard (Patrick Stewart) and Riker (Jonathan Frakes) being welcomed aboard the USS Titan by Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan) and their interactions with the ship’s captain (Todd Stashwick). The trailer then transitions to a voiceover by Worf (Michael Dorn), stating: “There is something coming… some kind of attack — and Starfleet could be the target.”

Then a voiceover by Troi (Marina Sirtis): “There’s a darkness… all-consuming darkness.”

And Beverly Crusher (Gates McFadden), in an encrypted transmission, warning Picard to “Trust no one.”

Check out the trailer for yourself below.

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 final trailer

New series poster + cast announcements

In addition to the release of the new trailer, Paramount+ also unveiled a brand new illustrated season three poster by artist Paul Shipper and made two new cast announcements. Joining the cast for the third season will be Ed Speleers, who will appear as a series regular who aids Beverly Crusher’s medical efforts on worlds Starfleet has forgotten, and Todd Stashwick will also appear in a recurring role as captain of the USS Titan.

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 poster by Paul Shipper | Paramount+

Ed Speleers & Todd Stashwick join the cast of Star Trek: Picard season 3

The third and final season of Star Trek: Picard reunites the cast of Star Trek: The Next Generation and is set to premiere on Paramount+ on Thursday, February 16, 2023. The season stars Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard, LeVar Burton as Geordi La Forge, Michael Dorn as Worf, Jonathan Frakes as William Riker, Gates McFadden as Beverly Crusher, Marina Sirtis as Deanna Troi, Brent Spiner as Lore, Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine and Michelle Hurd as Raffi.

