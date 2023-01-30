Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Final Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Trailer: “This is the end, my friend”

Published

Final Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Trailer: "This is the end, my friend"
Paramount+/Youtube

The final trailer for Star Trek: Picard season 3 is here

The final trailer for the upcoming third season of Star Trek: Picard arrived during halftime of the NFL’s AFC Championship game on Sunday and featured some brand new clips from what will be the final season of the series.

The new trailer opens with Picard (Patrick Stewart) and Riker (Jonathan Frakes) being welcomed aboard the USS Titan by Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan) and their interactions with the ship’s captain (Todd Stashwick). The trailer then transitions to a voiceover by Worf (Michael Dorn), stating: “There is something coming… some kind of attack — and Starfleet could be the target.”

Then a voiceover by Troi (Marina Sirtis): “There’s a darkness… all-consuming darkness.”

And Beverly Crusher (Gates McFadden), in an encrypted transmission, warning Picard to “Trust no one.”

Check out the trailer for yourself below.

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 final trailer

New series poster + cast announcements

In addition to the release of the new trailer, Paramount+ also unveiled a brand new illustrated season three poster by artist Paul Shipper and made two new cast announcements. Joining the cast for the third season will be Ed Speleers, who will appear as a series regular who aids Beverly Crusher’s medical efforts on worlds Starfleet has forgotten, and Todd Stashwick will also appear in a recurring role as captain of the USS Titan.

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 poster
Star Trek: Picard Season 3 poster by Paul Shipper | Paramount+
Ed Speelers & Todd Stashwick join the cast of Star trek: Picard season 3
Ed Speleers & Todd Stashwick join the cast of Star Trek: Picard season 3

The third and final season of Star Trek: Picard reunites the cast of Star Trek: The Next Generation and is set to premiere on Paramount+ on Thursday, February 16, 2023. The season stars Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard, LeVar Burton as Geordi La Forge, Michael Dorn as Worf, Jonathan Frakes as William Riker, Gates McFadden as Beverly Crusher, Marina Sirtis as Deanna Troi, Brent Spiner as Lore, Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine and Michelle Hurd as Raffi.

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news related to Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Prodigy, and more.

You can follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram

Premiering Thursday, February 16th on Paramount+, the

In this article:,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Facebook

Twitter

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Articles

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1 Arrives March 21 On Blu-Ray & DVD Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1 Arrives March 21 On Blu-Ray & DVD

News

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1 Arrives March 21 On Blu-Ray & DVD

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1 coming to Blu-ray, DVD and Blu-ray Steelbook this spring The first season of Star Trek: Strange New...

December 14, 2022
Jean-Luc Picard receives an unexpected message in new Star Trek: Picard Season 3 teaser Jean-Luc Picard receives an unexpected message in new Star Trek: Picard Season 3 teaser

News

Jean-Luc receives an unexpected message in new Star Trek: Picard Season 3 teaser

Following the release of the Star Trek: Prodigy season one finale on Thursday, Paramount+ has released an extended clip from the upcoming third season...

December 31, 2022
New Star Trek: Picard Season 3 sneak peek teases the final trailer New Star Trek: Picard Season 3 sneak peek teases the final trailer

News

New Star Trek: Picard Season 3 sneak peek teases next week’s final trailer

Final Star Trek: Picard Season 3 trailer — coming Jan. 29 During this week’s NFL playoff game on CBS featuring the Bengals and the...

January 23, 2023
Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 arrives on Blu-ray & DVD + details on our giveaway Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 arrives on Blu-ray & DVD + details on our giveaway

Contests & Giveaways

Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 arrives on Blu-ray & DVD + details on our giveaway

Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 now available on Blu-ray, DVD and Blu-ray Steelbook The fourth season of Star Trek: Discovery arrives on Blu-ray and...

December 6, 2022

AboutContactTip UsTerms of UsePrivacy Notice

TrekNews.net, the website, the promotion thereof and/or any exhibition of material created by TrekNews.net is not endorsed or sponsored by or affiliated with CBS/Paramount Pictures or the STAR TREK franchise.


We're now on Mastodon.


© 2011–2023 TrekNews.net