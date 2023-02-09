Connect with us

New photos from the Star Trek: Picard Season 3 premiere "The Next Generation"

New photos from the Star Trek: Picard Season 3 premiere "The Next Generation"
New photos from the Star Trek: Picard Season 3 premiere “The Next Generation”

With the debut of Star Trek: Picard Season 3 just days away, Paramount+ has released nine new photos from the premiere episode “The Next Generation,” which begins streaming Thursday, February 16.

The premiere episode is written by executive producer and showrunner Terry Matalas and directed by Doug Aarniokoski.

Check out the photos below.

Episode Description:

After receiving a cryptic, urgent distress call from Dr. Beverly Crusher, Admiral Jean-Luc Picard enlists help from generations old and new to embark on one final adventure: a daring mission that will change Starfleet, and his old crew forever.

The third and final season of Star Trek: Picard reunites the cast of Star Trek: The Next Generation and stars Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard, LeVar Burton as Geordi La Forge, Michael Dorn as Worf, Jonathan Frakes as William Riker, Gates McFadden as Beverly Crusher, Marina Sirtis as Deanna Troi, Brent Spiner as Lore, Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine, Michelle Hurd as Raffi, along with Amanda Plummer as Vadic, Todd Stashwick as Captain Liam Shaw and Ed Speleers.

Photos:

Jeri Ryan as Seven, Patrick Stewart as Picard, and Jonathan Frakes as Riker
Jeri Ryan as Seven, Patrick Stewart as Picard, and Jonathan Frakes as Riker
Jonathan Frakes as Riker and Patrick Stewart as Picard
Jonathan Frakes as Riker and Patrick Stewart as Picard
Michael Dorn as Worf
Michael Dorn as Worf
Gates McFadden as Dr. Beverly Crusher
Gates McFadden as Dr. Beverly Crusher
Jonathan Frakes as Riker and Patrick Stewart as Picard
Jonathan Frakes as Riker and Patrick Stewart as Picard
Michelle Hurd as Raffi
Michelle Hurd as Raffi
Jonathan Frakes as Riker
Jonathan Frakes as Riker
Patrick Stewart as Picard
Patrick Stewart as Picard
Jeri Ryan as Seven
Jeri Ryan as Seven

More photos from episode 301:

UPDATE: On Monday (Feb. 13), Paramount released a new set of images from the premiere, featuring Jeri Ryan, Patrick Stewart, Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden and Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut.

Patrick Stewart as Picard, Jonathan Frakes as Riker and Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine
Patrick Stewart as Picard, Jonathan Frakes as Riker and Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine
Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine
Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine
Patrick Stewart as Picard, Jonathan Frakes as Riker and Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine
Patrick Stewart as Picard, Jonathan Frakes as Riker and Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine
Jonathan Frakes as Riker
Jonathan Frakes as Riker
Gates McFadden as Dr. Beverly Crusher
Gates McFadden as Dr. Beverly Crusher
Patrick Stewart as Picard
Patrick Stewart as Picard
Patrick Stewart as Picard
Patrick Stewart as Picard
Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut as Sidney La Forge
Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut as Sidney La Forge
Gates McFadden as Dr. Beverly Crusher
Gates McFadden as Dr. Beverly Crusher

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Trailer

This article was last updated on Monday, February 13.

