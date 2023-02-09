Star Trek: Picard Season 3 cast featured in new character images

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Cast Photos

Ahead of Star Trek: Picard‘s return on February 16, Paramount+ has unveiled 12 brand new character photos featuring the stars of the series’ third and final season, which reunites the cast of Star Trek: The Next Generation.

Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard of the Paramount+ original series STAR TREK: PICARD. Photo Cr: James Dimmock/Paramount+. © 2022 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Jonathan Frakes as William Riker of the Paramount+ original series STAR TREK: PICARD. Photo Cr: James Dimmock/Paramount+. © 2022 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Gates McFadden as Dr. Beverly Crusher of the Paramount+ original series STAR TREK: PICARD. Photo Cr: James Dimmock/Paramount+. © 2022 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Brent Spiner of the Paramount+ original series STAR TREK: PICARD. Photo Cr: James Dimmock/Paramount+. © 2022 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

LeVar Burton as Geordi La Forge of the Paramount+ original series STAR TREK: PICARD. Photo Cr: James Dimmock/Paramount+. © 2022 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Michael Dorn as Worf of the Paramount+ original series STAR TREK: PICARD. Photo Cr: James Dimmock/Paramount+. © 2022 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Marina Sirtis as Deanna Troi of the Paramount+ original series STAR TREK: PICARD. Photo Cr: James Dimmock/Paramount+. © 2022 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Ed Speelers of the Paramount+ original series STAR TREK: PICARD. Photo Cr: James Dimmock/Paramount+. © 2022 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Michelle Hurd as Raffi Musiker of the Paramount+ original series STAR TREK: PICARD. Photo Cr: James Dimmock/Paramount+. © 2022 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine of the Paramount+ original series STAR TREK: PICARD. Photo Cr: James Dimmock/Paramount+. © 2022 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Todd Stashwick of the Paramount+ original series STAR TREK: PICARD. Photo Cr: James Dimmock/Paramount+. © 2022 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Amanda Plummer as Vadic of the Paramount+ original series STAR TREK: PICARD. Photo Cr: James Dimmock/Paramount+. © 2022 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

The third and final season of Star Trek: Picard premieres on Paramount+ Thursday, February 16, and stars Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard, LeVar Burton as Geordi La Forge, Michael Dorn as Worf, Jonathan Frakes as William Riker, Gates McFadden as Beverly Crusher, Marina Sirtis as Deanna Troi, Brent Spiner as Lore, Jeri Ryan as Seven, Michelle Hurd as Raffi, along with Amanda Plummer as Vadic, Todd Stashwick as Captain Liam Shaw and Ed Speleers.

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Trailer

