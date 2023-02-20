New photos + a sneak peek from Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Episode 2 “Disengage”

Preview: Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Episode 2 “Disengage”

Following the third season premiere of Star Trek: Picard last week, the events that began to unfold continue with “Disengage” — which will be available to stream on Paramount+ on Thursday, February 23.

“Disengage” is written by Christopher Monfette and Sean Tretta and directed by Doug Aarniokoski.

On Monday, Paramount released 11 new photos from the episode, featuring Patrick Stewart, Jonathan Frakes, Jeri Ryan, Ed Speleers, and Todd Stashwick.

Check the photos and a sneak peek from the episode below.

Episode Description:

Aided by Seven of Nine and the crew of the U.S.S. Titan, Picard makes a shocking discovery that will alter his life forever – and puts him on a collision course with the most cunning enemy he’s ever encountered. Meanwhile, Raffi races to track a catastrophic weapon – and collides with a familiar ally.

Photos from episode 302:

Patrick Stewart as Picard and Jonathan Frakes as Riker in “Disengage” Episode 302, Star Trek: Picard on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Trae Patton/Paramount+. ©2021 Viacom, International Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Jonathan Frakes as Riker in “Disengage” Episode 302, Star Trek: Picard on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Trae Patton/Paramount+. ©2021 Viacom, International Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine and Todd Stashwick as Captain Liam Shaw in “Disengage” Episode 302, Star Trek: Picard on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Trae Patton/Paramount+. ©2021 Viacom, International Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Ed Speelers as Jack in “Disengage” Episode 302, Star Trek: Picard on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Trae Patton/Paramount+. ©2021 Viacom, International Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Todd Stashwick as Captain Liam Shaw and Jonathan Frakes as Riker in “Disengage” Episode 302, Star Trek: Picard on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Trae Patton/Paramount+. ©2021 Viacom, International Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Ed Speelers as Jack in “Disengage” Episode 302, Star Trek: Picard on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Trae Patton/Paramount+. ©2021 Viacom, International Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Todd Stashwick as Captain Liam Shaw in “Disengage” Episode 302, Star Trek: Picard on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Trae Patton/Paramount+. ©2021 Viacom, International Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Todd Stashwick as Captain Liam Shaw in “Disengage” Episode 302, Star Trek: Picard on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Trae Patton/Paramount+. ©2021 Viacom, International Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Ed Speelers as Jack in “Disengage” Episode 302, Star Trek: Picard on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Trae Patton/Paramount+. ©2021 Viacom, International Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Patrick Stewart as Picard in “Disengage” Episode 302, Star Trek: Picard on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Trae Patton/Paramount+. ©2021 Viacom, International Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Ed Speelers as Jack in “Disengage” Episode 302, Star Trek: Picard on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Trae Patton/Paramount+. ©2021 Viacom, International Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Sneak peek:

We also got a look at the second episode with a sneak peek during last week’s episode of the Star Trek aftershow The Ready Room. You can check that out below if you’re located in the US.

The third and final season of Star Trek: Picard reunites the cast of Star Trek: The Next Generation and stars Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard, LeVar Burton as Geordi La Forge, Michael Dorn as Worf, Jonathan Frakes as William Riker, Gates McFadden as Beverly Crusher, Marina Sirtis as Deanna Troi, Brent Spiner as Lore, Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine, Michelle Hurd as Raffi, along with Amanda Plummer as Vadic, Todd Stashwick as Captain Liam Shaw and Ed Speleers.

