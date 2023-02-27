Connect with us

New photos + a sneak peek from Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Episode 3 “Seventeen Seconds”

New photos + a sneak peek from Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Episode 3 "Seventeen Seconds"
Preview: Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Episode 3 “Seventeen Seconds”

The next installment of the third season of Star Trek: PicardSeventeen Seconds” lands on Paramount+ this Thursday, March 2 and we have six brand new photos and a sneak peek at the episode for you.

The third episode of Picard season 3 is written by Jane Maggs and Cindy Appel and directed by Jonathan Frakes.

Check the photos from the episode and a preview below.

Episode Description:

Picard grapples with an explosive, life-altering revelation, while the Titan and her crew try to outmaneuver a relentless Vadic in a lethal game of nautical cat and mouse. Meanwhile, Raffi and Worf uncover a nefarious plot from a vengeful enemy Starfleet has long since forgotten.

Photos from episode 303:

Patrick Steward as Picard and Gates McFadden as Dr. Beverly Crusher in "Seventeen Seconds" Episode 303, Star Trek: Picard on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Trae Patton/Paramount+. ©2021 Viacom, International Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Patrick Steward as Picard and Gates McFadden as Dr. Beverly Crusher in “Seventeen Seconds” Episode 303, Star Trek: Picard on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Trae Patton/Paramount+. ©2021 Viacom, International Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Patrick Steward as Picard and Gates McFadden as Dr. Beverly Crusher in "Seventeen Seconds" Episode 303, Star Trek: Picard on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Trae Patton/Paramount+. ©2021 Viacom, International Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Patrick Steward as Picard and Gates McFadden as Dr. Beverly Crusher in “Seventeen Seconds” Episode 303, Star Trek: Picard on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Trae Patton/Paramount+. ©2021 Viacom, International Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Patrick Steward as Picard and Gates McFadden as Dr. Beverly Crusher in "Seventeen Seconds" Episode 303, Star Trek: Picard on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Trae Patton/Paramount+. ©2021 Viacom, International Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Patrick Steward as Picard and Gates McFadden as Dr. Beverly Crusher in “Seventeen Seconds” Episode 303, Star Trek: Picard on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Trae Patton/Paramount+. ©2021 Viacom, International Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Gates McFadden as Dr. Beverly Crusher in "Seventeen Seconds" Episode 303, Star Trek: Picard on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Trae Patton/Paramount+. ©2021 Viacom, International Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Gates McFadden as Dr. Beverly Crusher in “Seventeen Seconds” Episode 303, Star Trek: Picard on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Trae Patton/Paramount+. ©2021 Viacom, International Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Michelle Hurd as Raffi Musiker in "Seventeen Seconds" Episode 303, Star Trek: Picard on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Trae Patton/Paramount+. ©2021 Viacom, International Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Michelle Hurd as Raffi Musiker in “Seventeen Seconds” Episode 303, Star Trek: Picard on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Trae Patton/Paramount+. ©2021 Viacom, International Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Ed Speelers as Jack Crusher and Gates McFadden as Dr. Beverly Crusher in "Seventeen Seconds" Episode 303, Star Trek: Picard on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Monty Brinton/Paramount+. ©2021 Viacom, International Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Ed Speleers as Jack Crusher and Gates McFadden as Dr. Beverly Crusher in “Seventeen Seconds” Episode 303, Star Trek: Picard on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Monty Brinton/Paramount+. ©2021 Viacom, International Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Sneak peek:

The third and final season of Star Trek: Picard reunites the cast of Star Trek: The Next Generation and stars Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard, LeVar Burton as Geordi La Forge, Michael Dorn as Worf, Jonathan Frakes as William Riker, Gates McFadden as Beverly Crusher, Marina Sirtis as Deanna Troi, Brent Spiner as Lore, Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine, Michelle Hurd as Raffi, along with Amanda Plummer as Vadic, Todd Stashwick as Captain Liam Shaw and Ed Speleers.

