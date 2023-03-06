Connect with us

New photos + a sneak peek from Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Episode 4 “No Win Scenario”

Published

Paramount+

The next installment of the third season of Star Trek: PicardNo Win Scenario” lands on Paramount+ this Thursday, March 9 and we have 15 brand new photos and a sneak peek at the episode for you. The photos include this season’s stars Patrick Stewart, Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden, and Jeri Ryan along with some of the Titan-A’s bridge crew — including Joseph Lee as Lt. Matthew Arliss Mura, Jin Maley as Kova Rin Esmar and Stephanie Czajkowski as Lt. T’Veen.

The fourth episode of Picard season 3 is written by Terry Matalas and Sean Tretta and directed by Jonathan Frakes.

Check the photos from the episode and a preview below.

Episode Description:

With time running out, Picard, Riker and crew must confront the sins of their past and heal fresh wounds, while the Titan, dead in the water, drifts helplessly toward certain destruction within a mysterious space anomaly.

Photos from episode 304:

Ed Speleers as Jack Crusher
Ed Speleers as Jack Crusher and Gates McFadden as Dr. Beverly Crusher
Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine
Jonathan Frakes as Will Riker and Patrick Steward as Picard
Gates McFadden as Dr. Beverly Crusher
Jonathan Frakes as Will Riker and Patrick Stewart as Picard
Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut as Sidney La Forge
Joseph Lee as Lt. Matthew Arliss Mura
Jin Maley as Kova Rin Esmar
Stephanie Czajkowski as Lt. T’Veen
Jonathan Frakes as Riker
Sneak peek:

The third and final season of Star Trek: Picard reunites the cast of Star Trek: The Next Generation and stars Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard, LeVar Burton as Geordi La Forge, Michael Dorn as Worf, Jonathan Frakes as William Riker, Gates McFadden as Beverly Crusher, Marina Sirtis as Deanna Troi, Brent Spiner as Lore, Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine, Michelle Hurd as Raffi, along with Amanda Plummer as Vadic, Todd Stashwick as Captain Liam Shaw and Ed Speleers.

