New photos + a sneak peek from Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Episode 5 “Imposters”

Preview: Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Episode 5 “Imposters”

The next installment of the third season of Star Trek: PicardImposters” lands on Paramount+ this Thursday, March 16 and we have 13 brand new photos and a sneak peek at the episode for you. The fifth episode of Picard season 3 is written by Dan Liu and directed by Cindy Appel and Chris Derrick.

Check out photos from the episode and the sneak peek below.

Episode Description:

Caught by Starfleet and facing court martial, paranoia grows as Picard struggles to uncover whether a prodigal crewman from his past has returned as an ally – or an enemy hellbent on destroying them all.

Photos:

Jonathan Frakes as Will Riker
Jonathan Frakes as Will Riker
Todd Stashwick as Captain Liam Shaw and Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine
Todd Stashwick as Captain Liam Shaw and Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine
Patrick Stewart as Picard and Jonathan Frakes as Will Riker
Patrick Stewart as Picard and Jonathan Frakes as Will Riker
Patrick Stewart as Picard
Patrick Stewart as Picard
Michelle Hurd as Raffi Musiker
Michelle Hurd as Raffi Musiker
Michael Dorn as Worf and Michelle Hurd as Raffi Musiker
Michael Dorn as Worf and Michelle Hurd as Raffi Musiker
Michael Dorn as Worf and Michelle Hurd as Raffi Musiker
Michael Dorn as Worf and Michelle Hurd as Raffi Musiker
Michael Dorn as Worf and Michelle Hurd as Raffi Musiker
Michael Dorn as Worf and Michelle Hurd as Raffi Musiker
Patrick Stewart as Picard and Jonathan Frakes as Will Riker
Patrick Stewart as Picard and Jonathan Frakes as Will Riker
Jonathan Frakes as Will Riker
Jonathan Frakes as Will Riker
Jin Maley as Kova Rin Esmar
Jin Maley as Kova Rin Esmar
Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine
Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine
Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine, Patrick Stewart as Picard, Jonathan Frakes as Will Riker and Todd Stashwick as Captain Liam Shaw
Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine, Patrick Stewart as Picard, Jonathan Frakes as Will Riker and Todd Stashwick as Captain Liam Shaw

Sneak peek:

The third and final season of Star Trek: Picard reunites the cast of Star Trek: The Next Generation and stars Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard, LeVar Burton as Geordi La Forge, Michael Dorn as Worf, Jonathan Frakes as William Riker, Gates McFadden as Beverly Crusher, Marina Sirtis as Deanna Troi, Brent Spiner as Lore, Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine, Michelle Hurd as Raffi, along with Amanda Plummer as Vadic, Todd Stashwick as Captain Liam Shaw and Ed Speleers.

In this article:
