New photos + a sneak peek from Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Episode 5 “Imposters”

Preview: Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Episode 5 “Imposters”

The next installment of the third season of Star Trek: Picard “Imposters” lands on Paramount+ this Thursday, March 16 and we have 13 brand new photos and a sneak peek at the episode for you. The fifth episode of Picard season 3 is written by Dan Liu and directed by Cindy Appel and Chris Derrick.

Check out photos from the episode and the sneak peek below.

Episode Description:

Caught by Starfleet and facing court martial, paranoia grows as Picard struggles to uncover whether a prodigal crewman from his past has returned as an ally – or an enemy hellbent on destroying them all.

Photos:

Jonathan Frakes as Will Riker

Todd Stashwick as Captain Liam Shaw and Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine

Patrick Stewart as Picard and Jonathan Frakes as Will Riker

Patrick Stewart as Picard

Michelle Hurd as Raffi Musiker

Michael Dorn as Worf and Michelle Hurd as Raffi Musiker

Michael Dorn as Worf and Michelle Hurd as Raffi Musiker

Michael Dorn as Worf and Michelle Hurd as Raffi Musiker

Patrick Stewart as Picard and Jonathan Frakes as Will Riker

Jonathan Frakes as Will Riker

Jin Maley as Kova Rin Esmar

Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine

Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine, Patrick Stewart as Picard, Jonathan Frakes as Will Riker and Todd Stashwick as Captain Liam Shaw

Sneak peek:

The third and final season of Star Trek: Picard reunites the cast of Star Trek: The Next Generation and stars Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard, LeVar Burton as Geordi La Forge, Michael Dorn as Worf, Jonathan Frakes as William Riker, Gates McFadden as Beverly Crusher, Marina Sirtis as Deanna Troi, Brent Spiner as Lore, Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine, Michelle Hurd as Raffi, along with Amanda Plummer as Vadic, Todd Stashwick as Captain Liam Shaw and Ed Speleers.

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news related to Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Prodigy, and more.

You can follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.