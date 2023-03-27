New photos + a sneak peek from Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Episode 7 “Dominion”

Preview: Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Episode 7 “Dominion”

The next installment of Star Trek: Picard’s third season “Dominion” lands on Paramount+ this Thursday, March 30th and we have some brand new photos and a sneak peek for you. “The episode”Dominion” is written by Deborah Kampmeier and directed by Jane Maggs.

Crippled, cornered, and out of options, Picard stages a gambit to trap Vadic and reveal her true motive – a gamble that puts the Titan in the crosshairs and forces Picard and Beverly to question every moral code they’ve ever held.

Gates McFadden as Dr. Beverly Crusher and Patrick Stewart as Picard in “Dominion” Episode 307, Star Trek: Picard on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Trae Patton/Paramount+. ©2021 Viacom, International Inc. All Rights Reserved.

LeVar Burton as Geordi La Forge and Mica Burton as Ensign Alandra La Forge in “Dominion” Episode 307, Star Trek: Picard on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Trae Patton/Paramount+. ©2021 Viacom, International Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine, Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut as Sidney La Forge and Joseph Lee as Lt. Matthew Arliss Mura in “Dominion” Episode 307, Star Trek: Picard on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Trae Patton/Paramount+. ©2021 Viacom, International Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Patrick Stewart as Picard in “Dominion” Episode 307, Star Trek: Picard on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Trae Patton/Paramount+. ©2021 Viacom, International Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine in “Dominion” Episode 307, Star Trek: Picard on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Trae Patton/Paramount+. ©2021 Viacom, International Inc. All Rights Reserved.

LeVar Burton as Geordi La Forge in “Dominion” Episode 307, Star Trek: Picard on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Trae Patton/Paramount+. ©2021 Viacom, International Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Stephanie Czajkowski as Lt. T’Veen and Todd Stashwick as Captain Liam Shaw in “Dominion” Episode 307, Star Trek: Picard on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Trae Patton/Paramount+. ©2021 Viacom, International Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Patrick Stewart as Picard and LeVar Burton as Geordi La Forge in “Dominion” Episode 307, Star Trek: Picard on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Trae Patton/Paramount+. ©2021 Viacom, International Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Patrick Stewart as Picard and Gates McFadden as Dr. Beverly Crusher in “Dominion” Episode 307, Star Trek: Picard on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Trae Patton/Paramount+. ©2021 Viacom, International Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Ed Speleers as Jack Crusher and Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut as Sidney La Forge in “Dominion” Episode 307, Star Trek: Picard on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Trae Patton/Paramount+. ©2021 Viacom, International Inc. All Rights Reserved.

The third and final season of Star Trek: Picard reunites the cast of Star Trek: The Next Generation and stars Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard, LeVar Burton as Geordi La Forge, Michael Dorn as Worf, Jonathan Frakes as William Riker, Gates McFadden as Beverly Crusher, Marina Sirtis as Deanna Troi, Brent Spiner as Lore, Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine, Michelle Hurd as Raffi, along with Amanda Plummer as Vadic, Todd Stashwick as Captain Liam Shaw and Ed Speleers.

