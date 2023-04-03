Connect with us

New photos + a sneak peek from Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Episode 8 “Surrender”

Vadic forces Picard to make an impossible choice

Published

Paramount+

Preview: Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Episode 8 “Surrender”

The next installment of Star Trek: Picard’s third season “Surrender” lands on Paramount+ this Thursday, April 6th and we have some brand new photos and a sneak peek for you. The episode is written by Deborah Kampmeier and directed by Matt Okumura.

Check out photos from the episode and the sneak peek below.

Episode Description:

Vadic forces Picard to make an impossible choice: deliver what he can never give… or watch his crew perish. Their only salvation lies in the mind of an old friend and old foe.

Photos:

Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine, Todd Stashwick as Captain Liam Shaw
Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine, Todd Stashwick as Captain Liam Shaw in “Surrender” Episode 308, Star Trek: Picard on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Trae Patton/Paramount+. ©2021 Viacom, International Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Amanda Plummer as Vadic, Jin Maley as Kova Rin Esmar, Stephanie Czajkowski as Lt. T'Veen, Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine
Amanda Plummer as Vadic, Jin Maley as Kova Rin Esmar, Stephanie Czajkowski as Lt. T’Veen, Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine, Todd Stashwick as Captain Liam Shaw in “Surrender” Episode 308, Star Trek: Picard on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Trae Patton/Paramount+. ©2021 Viacom, International Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine
Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine in “Surrender” Episode 308, Star Trek: Picard on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Trae Patton/Paramount+. ©2021 Viacom, International Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Amanda Plummer as Vadic
Amanda Plummer as Vadic in “Surrender” Episode 308, Star Trek: Picard on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Trae Patton/Paramount+. ©2021 Viacom, International Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Jonathan Frakes as Will Riker
Jonathan Frakes as Will Riker in”Surrender” Episode 308, Star Trek: Picard on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Trae Patton/Paramount+. ©2021 Viacom, International Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Jonathan Frakes as Will Riker and Marina Sirtis as Deanna Troi
Jonathan Frakes as Will Riker and Marina Sirtis as Deanna Troi in “Surrender” Episode 308, Star Trek: Picard on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Trae Patton/Paramount+. ©2021 Viacom, International Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut as Sydney La Forge
Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut as Sydney La Forge in “Surrender” Episode 308, Star Trek: Picard on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Trae Patton/Paramount+. ©2021 Viacom, International Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Ed Speleers as Jack Crusher and Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut as Sydney La Forge
Ed Speleers as Jack Crusher and Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut as Sydney La Forge in “Surrender” Episode 308, Star Trek: Picard on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Trae Patton/Paramount+. ©2021 Viacom, International Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Ed Speleers as Jack Crusher, Gates McFadden as Dr. Beverly Crusher and Patrick Stewart as Picard
Ed Speleers as Jack Crusher, Gates McFadden as Dr. Beverly Crusher and Patrick Stewart as Picard in “Surrender” Episode 308, Star Trek: Picard on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Trae Patton/Paramount+. ©2021 Viacom, International Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Sneak peek:

The third and final season of Star Trek: Picard reunites the cast of Star Trek: The Next Generation and stars Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard, LeVar Burton as Geordi La Forge, Michael Dorn as Worf, Jonathan Frakes as William Riker, Gates McFadden as Beverly Crusher, Marina Sirtis as Deanna Troi, Brent Spiner as Lore, Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine, Michelle Hurd as Raffi, along with Amanda Plummer as Vadic, Todd Stashwick as Captain Liam Shaw and Ed Speleers.

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news related to Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Prodigy, and more.

In this article:
