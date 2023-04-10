New photos + a sneak peek from Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Episode 9 “Vox”

Preview: Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Episode 9 “Vox”

The penultimate episode of Star Trek: Picard’s third and final season “Vox” lands on Paramount+ this Thursday, April 13th and we have some brand new photos and a sneak peek for you. The episode is written by Sean Tretta & Kiley Rossetter, and directed by series showrunner Terry Matalas.

Check out photos from the episode and the sneak peek below.

Episode Description:

A devastating revelation about Jack alters the course of Picard’s life forever – and uncovers a truth that threatens every soul in the Federation. The final battle begins as Picard and his crew race to save the galaxy from annihilation – but not without a gut-wrenching cost.

Photos:

LeVar Burton as Geordi La Forge and Brent Spiner as Data in “Vox” Episode 309, Star Trek: Picard on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Trae Patton/Paramount+. ©2021 Viacom, International Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Gates McFadden as Dr. Beverly Crusher and Patrick Stewart as Picard in “Vox” Episode 309, Star Trek: Picard on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Trae Patton/Paramount+. ©2021 Viacom, International Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Gates McFadden as Dr. Beverly Crusher and Marina Sirtis as Deanna Troi in “Vox” Episode 309, Star Trek: Picard on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Trae Patton/Paramount+. ©2021 Viacom, International Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Ed Speleers as Jack Crusher and Marina Sirtis as Deanna Troi in “Vox” Episode 309, Star Trek: Picard on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Trae Patton/Paramount+. ©2021 Viacom, International Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Patrick Stewart as Picard in “Vox” Episode 309, Star Trek: Picard on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Trae Patton/Paramount+. ©2021 Viacom, International Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Marina Sirtis as Deanna Troi in “Vox” Episode 309, Star Trek: Picard on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Trae Patton/Paramount+. ©2021 Viacom, International Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Preview:

Clip:

The third and final season of Star Trek: Picard reunites the cast of Star Trek: The Next Generation and stars Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard, LeVar Burton as Geordi La Forge, Michael Dorn as Worf, Jonathan Frakes as William Riker, Gates McFadden as Beverly Crusher, Marina Sirtis as Deanna Troi, Brent Spiner as Data/Lore, Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine, Michelle Hurd as Raffi, along with Amanda Plummer as Vadic, Todd Stashwick as Captain Liam Shaw, and Ed Speleers as Jack Crusher.

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news related to Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Prodigy, and more.

You can follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram