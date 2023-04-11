Star Trek: Picard two-part finale to be shown in select IMAX theaters

The final two episodes of Star Trek: Picard will be shown in 10 U.S. IMAX theaters

The final two episodes of Star Trek: Picard are headed to the big screen — well, in ten U.S. cities at least. On Monday, Paramount+ announced the special IMAX Live screenings of the series’ two-part finale will take place on Wednesday, April 19th at 10 am, PT/1 pm, ET in Los Angeles, New York, Phoenix, San Francisco, Seattle, Orlando, Washington, D.C., Atlanta and Dallas.

The screenings will be free to attend and will include a lives Q&A with series stars Patrick Stewart, LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden, Brent Spiner, Jeri Ryan and executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Terry Matalas. The Q&A will take place at the Los Angeles screening and will be livestreamed to the other nine locations.

Get ready to send off Jean-Luc Picard and his crew in style! On Wednesday, April 19, experience the last two episodes of Star Trek: Picard in IMAX, followed by a live-streamed Q&A with the cast of the show. Plus, enjoy exclusive perks like complimentary concessions and a season finale poster giveaway. Participating cities include Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles*, New York, Orlando, Phoenix, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington D.C. Get your free tickets Wednesday, April 12 at 1PM ET/10AM PT before they’re gone!

To register for tickets, visit startrekpicardfinalescreenings.com.

The third and final season of Star Trek: Picard reunites the cast of Star Trek: The Next Generation and stars Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard, LeVar Burton as Geordi La Forge, Michael Dorn as Worf, Jonathan Frakes as William Riker, Gates McFadden as Beverly Crusher, Marina Sirtis as Deanna Troi, Brent Spiner as Data/Lore, Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine, Michelle Hurd as Raffi, along with Amanda Plummer as Vadic, Todd Stashwick as Captain Liam Shaw, and Ed Speleers as Jack Crusher.

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news related to Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Prodigy, and more.

You can follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram