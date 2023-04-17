New photos + a sneak peek from the Star Trek: Picard series finale “The Last Generation”

Preview: Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Episode 10 “The Last Generation”

The final episode of Star Trek: Picard is upon us. The series finale “The Last Generation” lands on Paramount+ this Thursday, April 20th and we have some brand new photos and a sneak peek for you. The episode is written and directed by series showrunner Terry Matalas.

Check out photos from the episode and the sneak peek below.

Episode Description:

In a desperate last stand, Jean-Luc Picard & generations of crews both old & new fight together to save the galaxy from the greatest threat they’ve ever faced as the saga of The Next Generation comes to a thrilling, epic conclusion.

Photos:

Clip:

The third and final season of Star Trek: Picard reunites the cast of Star Trek: The Next Generation and stars Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard, LeVar Burton as Geordi La Forge, Michael Dorn as Worf, Jonathan Frakes as William Riker, Gates McFadden as Beverly Crusher, Marina Sirtis as Deanna Troi, Brent Spiner as Data/Lore, Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine, Michelle Hurd as Raffi, along with Amanda Plummer as Vadic, Todd Stashwick as Captain Liam Shaw, and Ed Speleers as Jack Crusher.

