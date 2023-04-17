Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

New photos + a sneak peek from the Star Trek: Picard series finale “The Last Generation”

Published

New photos + a sneak peek from the Star Trek: Picard series finale "The Last Generation"
Paramount+

Preview: Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Episode 10 “The Last Generation”

The final episode of Star Trek: Picard is upon us. The series finale “The Last Generation” lands on Paramount+ this Thursday, April 20th and we have some brand new photos and a sneak peek for you. The episode is written and directed by series showrunner Terry Matalas.

Check out photos from the episode and the sneak peek below.

Episode Description:

In a desperate last stand, Jean-Luc Picard & generations of crews both old & new fight together to save the galaxy from the greatest threat they’ve ever faced as the saga of The Next Generation comes to a thrilling, epic conclusion.

Photos:

Jonathan Frakes as Will Riker, Patrick Stewart as Picard and Michael Dorn as Worf
Jonathan Frakes as Will Riker, Patrick Stewart as Picard and Michael Dorn as Worf in “The Last Generation” Episode 310, Star Trek: Picard on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Trae Patton/Paramount+. ©2021 Viacom, International Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Jonathan Frakes as Will Riker, Patrick Stewart as Picard, Marina Sirtis as Deanna Troi and Michael Dorn as Worf
Jonathan Frakes as Will Riker, Patrick Stewart as Picard, Marina Sirtis as Deanna Troi and Michael Dorn as Worf in “The Last Generation” Episode 310, Star Trek: Picard on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Trae Patton/Paramount+. ©2021 Viacom, International Inc. All Rights Reserved.
LeVar Burton as Geordi La Forge, Jonathan Frakes as Will Riker and Patrick Stewart as Picard
LeVar Burton as Geordi La Forge, Jonathan Frakes as Will Riker and Patrick Stewart as Picard in”The Last Generation” Episode 310, Star Trek: Picard on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Trae Patton/Paramount+. ©2021 Viacom, International Inc. All Rights Reserved.
LeVar Burton as Geordi La Forge, Brent Spiner as Data, Gates McFadden as Dr. Beverly Crusher, Michael Dorn as Worf, Marina Sirtis as Deanna Troi, Jonathan Frakes as Will Riker and Patrick Stewart as Picard
LeVar Burton as Geordi La Forge, Brent Spiner as Data, Gates McFadden as Dr. Beverly Crusher, Michael Dorn as Worf, Marina Sirtis as Deanna Troi, Jonathan Frakes as Will Riker and Patrick Stewart as Picard in “The Last Generation” Episode 310, Star Trek: Picard on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Trae Patton/Paramount+. ©2021 Viacom, International Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Clip:

The third and final season of Star Trek: Picard reunites the cast of Star Trek: The Next Generation and stars Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard, LeVar Burton as Geordi La Forge, Michael Dorn as Worf, Jonathan Frakes as William Riker, Gates McFadden as Beverly Crusher, Marina Sirtis as Deanna Troi, Brent Spiner as Data/Lore, Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine, Michelle Hurd as Raffi, along with Amanda Plummer as Vadic, Todd Stashwick as Captain Liam Shaw, and Ed Speleers as Jack Crusher.

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news related to Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Prodigy, and more.

You can follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Facebook

Twitter

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Articles

Star Trek: Picard two-part finale to be shown in select IMAX theaters Star Trek: Picard two-part finale to be shown in select IMAX theaters

News

Star Trek: Picard two-part finale to be shown in select IMAX theaters

The free screenings will be shown in Los Angeles, New York, Phoenix, San Francisco, Seattle, Orlando, Washington, D.C., Atlanta and Dallas.

April 11, 2023
New photos + a sneak peek from Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Episode 6 "Bounty" New photos + a sneak peek from Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Episode 6 "Bounty"

News

New photos + a sneak peek from Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Episode 6 “The Bounty”

Preview: Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Episode 6 “The Bounty” The next installment of Star Trek: Picard’s third season “The Bounty” lands on Paramount+...

March 20, 2023
New photos + a sneak peek from Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Episode 4 "No Win Scenario" New photos + a sneak peek from Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Episode 4 "No Win Scenario"

News

New photos + a sneak peek from Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Episode 4 “No Win Scenario”

Preview: Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Episode 4 “No Win Scenario” The next installment of the third season of Star Trek: Picard “No Win...

March 6, 2023
New photos + a sneak peek from Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Episode 5 "Imposters" New photos + a sneak peek from Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Episode 5 "Imposters"

News

New photos + a sneak peek from Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Episode 5 “Imposters”

Preview: Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Episode 5 “Imposters” The next installment of the third season of Star Trek: Picard “Imposters” lands on Paramount+...

March 13, 2023

AboutContactTip UsTerms of UsePrivacy Notice

TrekNews.net, the website, the promotion thereof and/or any exhibition of material created by TrekNews.net is not endorsed or sponsored by or affiliated with CBS/Paramount Pictures or the STAR TREK franchise.


© 2011–2023 TrekNews.net